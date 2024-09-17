Malta’s Micallef gets insignificant ‘Intergenerational Fairness’ portfolio

Prime Minister Robert Abela’s gamble to nominate his inexperienced chief of staff as Malta’s next European Commissioner has backfired spectacularly as Commissioner President Ursula von der Leyen assigned Glenn Micallef an almost insignificant portfolio.

Announced as the last nominee in her list of 27 prospective nominees, Glenn Micallef, 34, is being earmarked as Commissioner for Intergenerational Fairness.

This portfolio is a new one, and according to Von der Leyen it’s a cross-cutting topic across the Commission’s executive arm, meaning that Micallef will most probably not even have a directorate general (EU Ministry) under his control.

Additionally, Micallef was assigned the areas of youth, culture, and sport, which have little significance within the EU sphere as these are normally topics of member states’ direct competence.

Micallef’s surprise nomination in the summer came as a surprise as his nomination wasn’t even endorsed by many of Abela’s Cabinet.

Micallef will now have to pass the next hurdle to get hold of his €25,000 plus monthly financial package as he must pass a grilling by the European Parliament, which will not be easy due to his inexperience and lack of political clout.

Observers noted that Micallef not being given any particular portfolio of significance may help him pass the grilling, as political groups may focus on other, more important nominees to score political points.

Micallef’s irrelevant assignment is also being interpreted as a snub to Prime Minister Robert Abela following his defiance of the European Commission President’s request to replace his nominee.

Like Micallef, Labour’s nominee in 2019, Helena Dalli, was also assigned a weak portfolio and made no mark during her term in Brussels.

Abela was pushing Von der Leyen to assign Micallef the portfolio of the Mediterranean, but the portfolio was assigned to the Croatian nominee, Dubravka Suisa.

Even Cyprus, the member state usually compared to Malta within EU circles, was assigned a much better portfolio. Kostas Kadis was nominated for the fisheries and maritime affairs portfolio, a very important one for any Mediterranean member state.

Commissioner designates are now expected to face their respective grilling from MEPs in the coming weeks.

The new Commission is expected to start its mandate in November.