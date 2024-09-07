Esplora appoints singer Ivan Grech ‘ambassador’, while Cleansing Department gets a ‘brand journalist’

Esplora, the government’s EU-funded interactive science centre in Kalkara, has appointed singer Ivan Grech as its ‘ambassador’, according to a list of direct orders published in the Government Gazette.

Grech, from Cottonera, is being paid €10,000 a year for this undefined role. His contract was signed with Striped Sox, a small marketing company co-owned by his wife, Denise Grech, and the recipient of several direct orders from various ministries and government agencies for marketing activities.

Grech’s partner is Kurt Cini, a businessman involved in a number of companies, including Steel Structures, which was awarded the overpass along the Mriehel bypass.

On the other hand, the government’s cleansing department, now led by Parliamentary Secretary Glenn Bedingfield, awarded Melvic Zammit a direct order of €10,000 for six months, calling him a “brand journalist.”

The role’s definition reflects Bedingfield’s lack of understanding of what journalism means, although that is not surprising considering his track record. There is no such thing as a “brand journalist.”

Journalists report facts, but it’s not hard to understand why Bedingfield mixes spin with journalism considering his background at ONE and the job he did at the Office of the Prime Minister for disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Zammit’s full-time job is to manage the public relations of another government agency, Infrastructure Malta.

Zammit spent his short career in journalism at Labour’s media house Kulhadd and the GWU’s daily l-Orizzont until he joined the state broadcaster TVM soon after Labour was back in government.

It is as yet unclear whether his six-month stint as the cleansing department’s “brand journalist” was prolonged by another six-month contract.

Bedingfield has already started spending significant public funds through direct orders.

Among his first instructions was the lease of a BMW X3 Impressive, fully electric, for €84,000.

He also commissioned Gareth Degiorgio, the prime minister’s photographer, for “videography and editing services”, for €10,000.

Degiorgio is currently receiving a raft of contracts from various ministries and government agencies after acting as Robert Abela’s photographer during his 2020 campaign for the PL leadership.

Beddingfield has appointed his friend, former Principal Permanent Secretary Mario Cutajar as his adviser.