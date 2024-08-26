Tender for ‘border management system’ stopped as two companies cry foul

Malta will miss the EU’s deadline to implement a new ‘border management system’ by October, as two companies competing for the €11 million tender have objected to its adjudication to a Cypriot company.

According to EU rules, all member states should implement an automated IT system for the entry and exit of travellers from outside the EU by October.

The Malta Police Force issued the tender late despite the fact that the Home Affairs Ministry knew about the EU’s deadline years ago.

It was then decided to award the tender to NetU Consultants Ltd, a Cypriot company that supplied a similar system to the Cypriot police.

Although the estimated value of the tender was €11 million, the Cypriot company won the project for €6.3 million.

The two other bidders, PTL Ltd and Belgian company SITA BV, cried foul and presented their objections to the Public Contracts Review Board (PCRB), stopping the adjudication process.

With an offer of €10.9 million, PTL Ltd argued that the Cypriot company could not be awarded the tender as it was not technically compliant with the requirements, adding the Cypriot company did not have the expertise to carry out the project.

The company noted the value of the Cypriot offer was “abnormally low,” leading to various suspicions about how the tender was handled.

Meanwhile, the Belgians – SITA BV – are contesting the company’s disqualification for not being technically compliant. It accused the Malta Police Force of mishandling the tender on various counts, including denying information and changing the goalposts even after the tender was published.

Both companies have asked the PCRB to annul the tender award and either re-issue it or conduct a new evaluation.

This botched tender procedure will mean that Malta will miss its EU deadline.

The system planned is designed to prevent irregular migration, better spot overstays, and identify cases of identity fraud – currently a very hot topic. It will also help genuine third-country nationals travel more easily within the Schengen area.

It is as yet unclear what action the EU would take against Malta for failing to meet the deadline. According to Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, a temporary solution for Malta’s unpreparedness was found following talks with Brussels. The details remain secret.