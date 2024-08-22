Cassola demands probe into illegal penthouse approval

Arnold Cassola has called for an urgent investigation into the Planning Authority’s controversial decision to approve two illegal penthouses in Sannat, Gozo. The move defies a recent court ruling that declared these structures unlawful.

The dispute centres on two penthouses developed by Joseph Portelli and his associates. Malta’s highest court, led by Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti, ruled these penthouses illegal earlier last March.

The court’s decision revoked the permit for the Sannat development, including the top floor with the penthouses and a communal pool, necessitating the dismantling or removal of these structures.

Despite this clear and final ruling, the Planning Authority (PA) recently approved an application (PA03869/24) to legalize the penthouses. The application was filed by Tarlochan Singh, an Indian citizen, on behalf of Portelli.

Cassola described the PA’s approval as a “serious threat to the rule of law” and questioned how an application for structures declared illegal by the highest court could be sanctioned.

“The PA’s decision to approve the sanctioning of these illegal structures undermines the integrity of our legal system,” he said. “It appears that a clear judicial ruling has been ignored.”