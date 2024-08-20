Arnold Cassola criticises ERA’s delayed response to Ħondoq ir-Rummien slime pollution

Arnold Cassola has called out the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) for its slow response to the recent slime pollution at Hondoq ir-Rummien Bay, questioning the authority’s overall handling of similar environmental issues that have plagued Malta’s coastline for years.

The independent candidate took to Facebook to ask, “Why is ERA only now considering action? Why not address similar issues in San Tumas or Marsaskala?”

He suggested that the ERA might be swayed by influential figures, including Joseph Muscat’s lawyer Charlon Gouder, who represents the tuna farm lobby. Cassola accused the ERA of treating Maltese citizens in other areas as less important than those at Hondoq ir-Rummien Bay. He urged the authority to “stop its servile attitude” and enforce justice impartially.

In response to the public outcry, the ERA said it regularly inspects Malta’s seas and beaches — particularly protected areas — to ensure cleanliness. The authority assured the public of its swift action on pollution reports through its emergency contact.

Following the identification of the slime source, the ERA coordinated a clean-up with the Gozo Ministry and Qala Local Council. The Federation of Fish Farmers is handling the clean-up at their own expense and under ERA’s supervision. The ERA is also considering imposing fines on the fish farm operator for breaching environmental permit conditions.

Cassola’s concerns reflect broader public dissatisfaction. A local resident posted on the Facebook group Marsaskala, L-Iskalin u r-Residenti in early August: “A beautiful day, perfect sea, but since the wind changed, we’ve been getting patches of feed and slime from the fish farms in the St. Thomas area. It smells strongly of fish oil.” They called for “stricter regulations and genuine monitoring.”

Another post in the Proud to Live in St. Paul’s Bay Facebook group reported issues at Qawra Bay, with one local writing: “Qawra Bay is not fit for swimming. Slime from fish farms has ruined what was once beautiful sea.” The post included photos of the polluted water and a notice from the Environmental Health Directorate advising against swimming.

These recent public posts are the latest reactions to an abusive situation that has dragged on for close to a decade. As early as 2016 a Stop the Slime campaign protested unprecedented levels of greasy, white slime polluting the coastline from Mellieha to Sliema.

The Shift has previously reported how in 2017 the Planning Authority sanctioned the relocation of 12 of Azzopardi’s tuna pens to Sikka l-Bajda – some 5km off the St.Paul’s Bay shore – during which studies were conducted to confirm the best location for such operations. Before the resultant Environmental Impact Assessment could be concluded, Azzopardi applied for permission to double the number of pens to 24, illegally increasing them to 22 before the permit was issued.

The ERA reiterated its commitment to thorough inspections and urged the public to report any environmental issues they encounter. The authority promised to take action to address such concerns amid growing demands for more effective and transparent environmental enforcement across Malta.