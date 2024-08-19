Opinion: Byron says he welcomes scrutiny

Byron Camilleri finally showed up. After weeks of complete radio silence, the minister was cornered by an intrepid reporter.

Serious allegations had been circling about another massive fraud for weeks, this time at Identita’, the government’s identity agency. The scale of the alleged fraud is staggering, with some 18,000 fraudulent identity documents having been issued.

Despite the seriousness of these claims, Camilleri remained completely silent — so silent that the Malta Chamber of Commerce issued a statement expressing its “deep concern” about the allegations and about the government’s “continued silence” which “raises suspicions about the severity of the scandal”.

When the reporter asked Camilleri the reason for his delay in responding, he said, “Whenever I was asked for a comment I always gave my comment.”

When asked about the alleged fraud, Camilleri said, “Since I was a minister, I always saw that only what is right is done. Nobody can say that I, in any way, ever tried to cover up. Never, it will never happen.”

When challenged about the alleged issuing of 18,000 false ID cards, Camilleri replied, “The numbers I was given by Identita’ are completely different.”

He didn’t deny the fraud, he only disputed the scale. He confirmed a racket at Identita’, just not as big as what was claimed.

When asked how many documents were issued, Camilleri refused to comment. “More details will come out of the investigation,” he said. “The agency has always acted correctly by reporting illegalities to the police.”

The minister admitted illegalities had been going on at the agency, but for him, the agency was doing just fine. It acted correctly because it reported the ‘illegalities’ to the police. The police, as is their style, conveniently dragged their feet.

Unfortunately for the minister, his cover-up plan was scuppered. A magistrate has just upheld a request for an inquiry into the alleged illegalities at Identita’.

Camilleri would have done himself a favour by remaining silent. His comments are an embarrassment to himself, his government and his country. He’s got the talk but not the walk.

Let’s just fact-check the minister’s three key messages: he always gives a comment, he never tries to cover up, and he welcomes more scrutiny.

Last October, Camilleri was asked two specific parliamentary questions by Mark Anthony Sammut. Was there a human cage in Division 5 at Corradino Correctional Facility? And was that cage removed just before inspectors from the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee were due to visit?

Camilleri’s answer: “In the last few months and years, continuous reforms and progress have been made by the Correctional Service Agency.” No mention of the cage in his non-answer.

Camilleri, who never tries to cover up, covered up for Alex Dalli, the man he chose to head the correctional facility.

Camilleri had been protecting Alex Dalli for months. The number of deaths in prison kept rising. When Colin Galea died in hospital after attempting suicide while in prison, Camilleri remained silent. He didn’t even bother to offer condolences to the family. The man who always gives a comment when asked was condemned for “his failure to even utter a single word”.

The fourteenth death of a prison inmate followed soon after. When Alex Dalli finally stepped down, Camilleri was asked, “Did you sack him or did he resign?” The minister replied, “It was a decision we reached an agreement on.”

When the government contracted a private security firm to provide guards on the harbour cruise boats used as floating migrant centres during the COVID-19 crisis in 2020, Camilleri was asked some basic questions. Was Kerber Security Ltd, owned by Ronald Axisa, paid to provide security guards on Captain Morgan and Supreme Cruise vessels? If so, how much was it paid? Was it by tender or direct order?

The man who welcomes scrutiny didn’t reply. He didn’t even bother acknowledging receipt of the questions.

Last year, leaked documents revealed that senior police officials had colluded with the Attorney General to protect Pilatus Bank officials from prosecution. A magisterial inquiry ordered that action be taken against Antoniella Gauci, the daughter and sister of Robert Abela’s canvassers. Instead, the police and AG gave her a nolle prosequi (a guarantee that she will not face prosecution).

Reporters asked Camilleri, “Did you speak to Angelo Gafa since Saturday?” The minister responsible for the police refused to reply. When the reporter insisted, Camilleri said, “If you don’t like my answer it’s not my problem, it’s your problem.”

Just five months ago, a botched AFM rescue operation resulted in the death of five people and the hospitalization of another eight. Camilleri refused to provide information on the condition of those survivors, saying, “I still do not believe that personal details, including those of medical conditions, should be divulged.” And yet, the medical conditions of traffic accident victims are regularly broadcast on national television and radio.

When civil society organisations called for an inquiry into the fatal AFM operation, the minister who “looks forward to more scrutiny” failed to request one. Serious questions about this human tragedy remain unanswered.

When a 15-month-old baby and three adults died off Lampedusa, Camilleri refused to answer questions. A distress call was made within Malta’s search and rescue area, but Malta failed to act. The 120 individuals in severe distress on that boat were left stranded for two days until a merchant vessel spotted them and rescued the majority. Camilleri was asked whether Malta was asked to intervene and why no action was taken. Again, he refused to reply.

Minister Byron Camilleri is notorious for hiding facts, covering up embarrassing situations and stonewalling journalists. Far from welcoming scrutiny, he won’t even answer parliamentary questions.

The magistrate tasked with investigating the Identita’ scandal should expect a solid wall of silence and secrecy.