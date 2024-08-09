Identita scandal: NGOs demand ‘full accountability’

Aditus, Repubblika, and the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation are calling for accountability, demanding the resignation of Malta’s Home Affairs Minister following recent allegations involving Identitá.

The scandals at the government agency involve forgery, misuse of personal data, and human trafficking, which serve as a stark reminder of the widespread corruption that continues to erode the integrity of Malta’s institutions, the NGOs said.

“We are deeply alarmed by the recent revelations surrounding scandals at Identitá. These serious accusations of forgery, misuse of personal data, and human trafficking are a stark reminder of the pervasive corruption plaguing Malta’s public service. This institutionalised nepotism undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in Malta’s public entities,” they said in a statement.

The organisations have voiced concern over these serious allegations, stating that they highlight the institutionalised nepotism that has taken root in the public service.

These alleged activities, according to the statement, represent a severe breach of public trust and could have devastating consequences for vulnerable individuals, particularly those who may have been exploited.

The scandal underscores the urgent need to protect victims of trafficking, who are often left voiceless and vulnerable when public institutions fail to ensure their safety and rights, the NGOs said.

They expressed solidarity with the many public servants working diligently and in good faith, striving to uphold the values of integrity and transparency despite the systemic corruption that surrounds them.

They acknowledged the challenges these dedicated individuals face and emphasised the importance of their efforts in maintaining public trust amid such widespread corruption.

Given the severity of the situation and its impact on the entire nation, the organisations stressed that anything less than the highest level of accountability would be an affront to Malta’s citizens.

In addition to the minister’s resignation, the organisations are demanding comprehensive and effective investigations into all allegations, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

“Anything shorter than the highest form of accountability is an affront to the entire nation. We therefore call for the immediate resignation of the Minister of Home Affairs, Security and Employment. We also expect to see full and effective investigations into all allegations, with all perpetrators brought to justice.”