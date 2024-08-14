Handala boat arrives in Malta, activists push for end to Gaza blockade

The vessel Handala arrived in Malta today as part of an international tour to stress the need for an end to the occupation in Gaza.

Moviment Graffitti, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), and the Palestinian Embassy in Malta held a press conference at the fuel wharf in Paola to mark the vessel’s arrival.

This event, part of the ‘For the Children of Gaza’ mission, aims to raise international awareness and support for an end to the blockade on Gaza.

The boat’s journey began on 1 May 2023 in Oslo, Norway, and included approximately 18 stops across Europe, including Sweden, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Ireland, Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy.

Named after a symbol of Palestinian resistance created by cartoonist Naji al-Ali, the Handala was initially scheduled to dock in Malta on Sunday but faced delays due to technical issues in Messina, Sicily.

Ann Wright, a veteran US peace activist and member of the Freedom Flotilla Steering Committee, opened the conference.

Wright pointed out that the Freedom Flotilla has been challenging the Israeli blockade since 2008. “Since 2008, 14 national campaigns have launched over 35 ships to confront this illegal blockade,” she said.

Wright detailed Handala’s journey and stressed the importance of maintaining international attention on Gaza amid the humanitarian crisis.

She also reflected on the sacrifices of activists, including ten who died in a 2010 confrontation with Israeli forces. Wright underscored the Freedom Flotilla’s persistent efforts to break the blockade and deliver aid despite significant risks.

Palestinian Ambassador to Malta, Fadi Hanania, followed with a call for global action. Hanania condemned the blockade and criticised the media’s portrayal of the situation as a conflict.

“This is not a war; it is an occupation,” Hanania declared.

Hanania highlighted the harsh conditions in Gaza, where, despite ten months of relentless attacks, hope remains a crucial source of resilience.

So far, almost 40,000 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 16,500 children. In addition, more than 92,240 people have been injured, and more than 10,000 are missing.

He called for global unity to end the blockade and the occupation, advocating for justice and freedom for the Palestinian people.

André Callus, an activist from Moviment Graffitti, echoed Wright’s concerns, describing the situation in Gaza as “genocide happening in full sight.”

Callus spoke about the long history of Palestinian suffering and the ongoing siege that has afflicted Palestinians for over 76 years.

He called for sustained international solidarity, asserting that the injustice faced by Palestinians was a global issue threatening justice everywhere.

German Freedom Flotilla Coalition activist Yasemin Acar offered a sharp critique of Germany’s role in the conflict, focusing on the country’s substantial arms exports to Israel.

Acar revealed that Germany supplied €326 million worth of arms to Israel in 2023, a significant increase from the previous year.

She accused German media of obscuring the country’s complicity in the genocide, claiming they spread propaganda to manipulate public opinion.

“Germany is not just financing this genocide; it is perpetuating it,” Acar declared.

She condemned Germany’s actions, noting that despite its historical context of genocides, the country is repeating its mistakes rather than learning from them.

Acar focused on the severe conditions faced by Palestinians, including the brutal blockade of Gaza since 1967 and the fundamental rights being denied to the people of Gaza.

Brazilian Freedom Flotilla Coalition activist Thiago Ávila spoke about the moral obligation to act in response to the escalating crisis.

“Every generation will ask what the people of the world were doing when this genocide escalated,” Ávila said.

He praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, suggesting that their struggle has provided the world with a clearer view of social injustice.

Ávila encouraged public support for the Freedom Flotilla mission, urging people to share information and amplify the voices of those affected by the crisis.

The press conference underscored the Handala vessel’s critical role in drawing global attention to the Gaza blockade.

As the boat continues its journey toward Gaza, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition and its supporters remain committed to advocating for justice and freedom for the Palestinian people, striving to end the blockade and alleviate the suffering in Gaza.