Protest calls for Central Bank Governor’s resignation

Protesters in Valletta demand Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna’s resignation after a court ruled he and 13 others must face trial over a fraudulent hospitals deal, escalating scrutiny of his position.

Scicluna faces mounting calls to resign following a court decision last week that he must stand trial and face criminal charges in relation to his involvement in the scandalous deal that robbed taxpayers of millions. He was Finance Minister at the time.

Protesters led by Repubblika accused Scicluna of undermining Malta’s economic stability and argued that his continued role damages the country’s financial health.

They contended that Scicluna’s refusal to resign, despite the serious charges against him, was an act of defiance that threatened Malta’s investments and workers’ livelihoods.

Repubblika organisers criticised Scicluna for his role in approving a deal that allegedly involved transferring over €400 million in public funds to Vitals Global Healthcare – a deal later taken over by Steward Health Care whose officials are now also under investigation in the USA.

Repubblika argued that Scicluna’s claims of innocence, including his assertion that he did not negotiate the agreements in question, were insufficient.

Critics highlighted his decision not to speak out against former minister Konrad Mizzi, reportedly to protect his own salary, as evidence of his self-serving attitude.

Scicluna’s term as Central Bank Governor runs until 2026. He has insisted that only EU institutions have the authority to remove him from his position.

Protestors argued that his financial security, with multiple pensions and a substantial asset portfolio, contrasted sharply with the insecurity faced by many Maltese citizens.

They emphasised that Scicluna’s resignation would be a step toward restoring public trust and addressing the broader issues of corruption and financial mismanagement.

The court’s ruling adds pressure on Scicluna, who, along with former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and others, must now face criminal charges.

Fearne has resigned from his ministerial roles but remains in parliament. In contrast, Scicluna has resisted calls to step down, citing EU regulations that only mandate his resignation if he is convicted of a crime.

Scicluna insisted that the Cabinet lacked the authority to remove him and suggested he might sue for compensation if removed. The prime minister has indicated that the Cabinet will make that move if Scicluna insists on hanging on to power.