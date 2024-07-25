Opposition Leader demands urgent parliamentary session following charges faced by Central Bank Governor

Opposition Leader Bernard Grech has demanded an urgent parliamentary session following a court ruling that Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna and 13 others will face trial for their involvement in the fraudulent hospitals deal.

In his letter to Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia, Grech has called for an immediate meeting to address the fallout from the court’s decision and Scicluna’s continued role as Governor of the Central Bank of Malta and member of the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA).

On 24 July, the court found enough evidence for Scicluna to stand trial with former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and 13 other co-accused individuals.

Fearne resigned from his roles as deputy prime minister and health minister after the charges emerged, but he remains a member of parliament.

Scicluna, however, has refused to step down, citing EU regulations that only require a governor to resign if found guilty of a crime. He remains the deputy chairperson of the MFSA, which has so far not taken any position on removing him.

Scicluna said, “The EU rules are clear for every European governor. A governor is asked to resign only if found guilty of a crime. With all due respect, I will not give in to the pressure by Bernard Grech.”

Grech’s letter stresses the urgency of the situation, arguing that personal interests should not overshadow national interests.

He criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to act decisively, saying, “Since Robert Abela has again disappeared and failed to act in the interest of the people, Parliament must urgently meet to discuss Edward Scicluna’s position.”

Grech further highlighted the need for parliamentary action by noting, “More than 24 hours have passed since the Court declared there is enough evidence to charge Edward Scicluna. Twenty-four hours later, Robert Abela has still not ensured that our country has a Central Bank Governor and Deputy Chairperson of the MFSA who is not accused of fraud.”

The scandal involves Scicluna, Fearne, and 13 additional individuals, including former permanent secretaries, adjudication committee members, financial controllers, and lawyers, all facing trial for their roles in the disputed hospitals deal.

As Scicluna remains defiant and calls for accountability increase, Grech’s demand for an urgent parliamentary session reflects the escalating tension and the pressing need for debate.