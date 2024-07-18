Ursula von der Leyen secures second term as EC President amid transparency controversy

Ursula von der Leyen was today granted a second term as President of the European Commission by the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

This decision came after a court ruling on her lack of transparency concerning COVID-19 vaccine contracts and after she faced political criticism from different groups.

Just before the vote, the EU General Court declared that von der Leyen had not been sufficiently transparent about the Covid-19 vaccine contracts, withholding significant portions before they were made public.

“The EU General Court ruled that von der Leyen did not disclose key details of Covid-19 vaccine contracts,” stated a spokesperson for the court. This ruling influenced factions like the Greens, who brought the case forward.

The German leftist-populist party Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance requested the European Parliament postpone the vote. Fabio De Masi and the Left group of 48 MEPs aimed to delay the vote until full contract disclosure despite the slim chances of success.

During her address to MEPs, von der Leyen emphasised the EU’s commitments to the Green Deal, addressing the housing crisis, and tackling rising living costs.

She outlined her policy agenda, including plans for affordable housing, revising state-aid regulations, and proposing to double housing funds. “Our goal is clear: a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2040,” von der Leyen affirmed.

Von der Leyen advocated for a European defence union, increased Europol staff, and measures to enhance economic security by reducing dependence on strategic competitors. She criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s visit to Russia and reaffirmed support for Ukraine.

On migration, she proposed boosting Frontex staff to 30,000 and introducing a new framework for migrant returns.

Proposing new commissioner roles, von der Leyen suggested appointing a defence commissioner, a housing commissioner, and others focusing on fairness, equality, fisheries, enlargement, and the Mediterranean.

She also committed to addressing cyberbullying and social media’s impact on youth mental health through a Europe-wide inquiry. “In the Indo-Pacific, stability is crucial,” von der Leyen emphasised, aiming to collaborate with allies to counteract China’s military influence.

Reactions to her speech varied. MEP Manon Aubry criticised her environmental policies and stance on the Israel-Gaza conflict, while far-right MEP Ewa Zajączkowska-Hernik accused her of leftist leanings and mishandling immigration.

“The Green Deal must go beyond rhetoric,” Terry Reintke, co-chair of the Green Party, asserted. Despite criticism, von der Leyen’s proposal to encourage private defence investment through the European Investment Bank rather than controversial defence bonds stood out.

“The EU’s defence strategy must evolve,” she insisted.

The announcement of the voting results confirmed von der Leyen’s re-election, securing 401 votes in a secret ballot, surpassing the 360 votes needed, according to Parliament President Roberta Metsola. “Today’s vote will define our Commission’s future,” von der Leyen concluded.

Von der Leyen’s dedication to enhancing EU competitiveness and supporting Ukraine was pivotal in securing necessary support.

“The outcome will chart the course of the European Commission under my leadership,” she stressed. With the Greens’ crucial support, von der Leyen’s re-election reportedly signals stability and continuity for the EU’s most powerful institution.