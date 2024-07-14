Maltese tenor wants to keep Malta taxpayer support secret

Acclaimed Maltese tenor Joseph Calleja wants to prevent the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) from revealing his lucrative annual sponsorships because he claims it could harm his reputation and private business interests.

In a letter to the Data Protection Commissioner over a request filed by The Shift for an investigation into the MTA’s refusal to publish Calleja’s contracts, his management, team headed by former PN media boss and event organiser Anton Attard, insisted that payments for his annual Malta concert should remain unpublished.

The Freedom of Information request filed for Calleja’s contracts some two years ago is part of an ongoing effort to address the MTA’s lack of transparency regarding taxpayer funds it is dishing out on events to a circle of people.

Calleja’s local management told the Commissioner: “As a renowned artist, Calleja’s professional engagements and associated financial arrangements are integral to his personal and professional reputation… Public access to this sensitive information could lead to misinterpretations and potentially harm his reputation, which has been built over decades of dedication to the arts.”

They insisted that funds given to the singer are “intrinsically confidential”. They claimed that revealing his “payment structures and amounts could skew the market perception of Calleja’s worth and potentially devalue his market stance in future negotiations with other concert organisers and sponsors.”

The local management team, which benefits financially from the arrangement through concerts organised in Malta, said these state funds are also used to bring other international artists to Malta to boost the tenor’s concert appeal.

Joseph Calleja has been organising annual concerts in Malta for over 25 years.

The MTA began sponsoring the events to the tune of hundreds of thousands of euro per year in 2013 when disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat took power on the premise that those who couldn’t afford Calleja’s concert tickets or who were unable to obtain a complimentary ticket could still enjoy the music in a dedicated free standing area.

The free area was eventually abolished, but the MTA’s funds kept flowing in. Due to dwindling paying audiences, the concerts were also moved from Floriana to a smaller venue.

The MTA has consistently refused to publish how much money it spends on Calleja, but Chairman Gavin Gulia let slip during a meeting of a parliamentary committee that, at one time, this sponsorship reached half a million euro a year.

Calleja is also paid separately for the many other appearances he makes at government-sponsored events, the most recent being the controversial Mediterrane Film Festival on which Film Commissioner Johann Grech spent a reported €4 million.

The Shift is insisting on the need for full transparency and accountability regarding how public funds are being spent by the tourism ministry and the MTA, not only in the case of the Maltese tenor but also on other concerts and events following several scandals on exorbitant fees being paid to a select group of event organisers.

Questions on the same subject were repeatedly turned down in parliament.