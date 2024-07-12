Muscat: Fast and loose with the truth

Joseph Muscat likes to play fast and loose with the truth.

The disgraced former prime minister, who cruises around Malta in a taxpayer-funded Maserati, told The Shift, “I benefit from the normal leasing allowance as other former prime ministers.”

Yes — and then some.

It’s true that the severance package given to former prime ministers includes a car, driver and personal assistant.

But other former prime ministers weren’t given two luxury cars.

Muscat’s wife, Michelle, is using his other taxpayer-funded set of wheels — a chauffeur-driven Range Rover — despite never having held a position in government and not being entitled to such benefits.

He also received a much larger golden handshake than previous prime ministers — a €120,000 payout he made sure of by secretly changing the rules in 2018 and again in 2019 just before he was run out of office.

Muscat’s immediate predecessor, Lawrence Gonzi, received €73,000 in terminal benefits (€47,386 after taxes) despite serving three years longer.

And let’s not forget Muscat’s office at Sa Maison. It’s in a former Transport Malta building with harbour views and was refurbished and equipped at taxpayers’ expense, an office that Prime Minister Robert Abela said Muscat “is just tolerated to use”.

Oh, plus two landlines, an internet connection, a computer with printer and scanner, and mobile phone expenses covered up to € 2,330 per year.

And let’s not forget that diplomatic passport. Both he and his wife Michelle are travelling on diplomatic passports four years after he was forced to resign by nationwide protests, and despite having been charged with corruption.

The ink on the charges was barely dry when Joseph flew to Dubai and then China and Michelle jetted off to Switzerland. There’s nothing suspicious about any of those destinations so don’t even mention it.

Of course those passports should have been withdrawn when criminal charges were filed against him. It doesn’t give him diplomatic immunity but it can slow down an arrest on foreign soil.

Far from benefitting from the normal allowances, no former prime minister in Malta’s history has been given the perks dished out to Joseph Muscat.

I know what you’re thinking. Didn’t Muscat say in May that he’s having problems making ends meet?

In an appearance on Labour Party propagandist Emanuel Cuschieri’s ONE Radio show, Muscat said, “They froze all my assets, the little I have. But the truth is that now, even paying for Netflix is a problem for me.”

Given the number of trips being bragged about on the family’s Instagram pages, the Muscats seem to be getting along okay despite frozen bank accounts.

If push comes to shove and shove turns to handcuffs, the former first lady could live off her handbag collection alone. She’s been photographed with at least 10 different designer bags that range in price from €1500 to just over €6,000.

Selling those would put food on the table for more than a few weeks. Who knows? It might even keep the TV on.

Anyway, that’s something to think about when they get home. The disgraced former prime minister and his wife are living it up in Barbados right now with some 40 guests who are apparently attending all-expenses-paid courtesy of OCCRP’s Person of the Year in Organized Crime and Corruption.

As for his Italian luxury car, Muscat told The Shift he’s paying out of his own pocket for the additional cost involved in leasing it. “The difference between the allowance and the lease of the vehicle is covered by me personally and is paid in advance via bank,” he said.

There are those pesky details again.

His assets were subject to a €30 million freezing order when he was charged with money laundering, soliciting bribes and criminal association in connection with the hospitals scandal. That includes all bank accounts.

Is he paying the difference on his Maserati? If so, how?

And given the lavish lifestyle he’s funding, why can’t he and Michelle pay for their own luxury cars?

Anytime Joseph Muscat speaks, you would be wise to pay attention to the parts he leaves out.