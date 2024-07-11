Court slams Gozo teacher’s public land grab

Gozo’s Administrative Review Tribunal has ruled that a teacher who took over public land that was part of a playing field to add a room to his house had acted illegally.

Ronald Debrincat had filed an appeal against the Lands Authority for twice refusing his application to sell part of the playing field to him.

Magistrate Simone Grech ruled that the Lands Authority was right to refuse Debrincat’s application, adding that he could not expect the Lands Authority to choose the interests of a private individual over those of the public.

The court urged the authorities to take immediate action to reverse the illegalities.

Debrincat claimed he had a right to acquire the land because the playing field was left abandoned for years by the local council. He also said he was made to believe that the Xewkija local council did not object to his development.

All of his arguments were dismissed.

Making a playing field his home with impunity

The illegal public land grab was revealed by The Shift just a few weeks ago.

Debrincat, who lives adjacent to Gnien Castelvenere in the area known as tal-Gokk in Xewkija, took over a playing field last summer and dismantled a swing and two public benches. Heavy machinery appeared on site and a sizeable room was built on the back of his house, with a door opening onto the remainder of the playing field.

Stunned neighbours who spoke to The Shift said all this happened in just a few hours when the locality’s Mayor Hubert Saliba was on vacation abroad.

When contacted, Saliba confirmed the incident. “I reported this to the police and the Lands Authority,” he said, but he was ignored. Saliba also said he met with opposition from his fellow Labour Party councillors. As for the Lands Authority and the police, they did nothing.

The only action taken against Debrincat was a court case initiated by the local council.

The frustrated Labour mayor confessed that this “unexplained impunity” was one of the main reasons he decided to quit the council.

The Shift is informed that Ronald Debrincat has close connections with Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights Anton Refalo and the minister’s daughter Simona Refalo, mayor of Xewkija. Simona is frequently seen at Debrincat’s home attending private lessons.

It is yet not known what actions the new Xewkija mayor will take in view of the latest court decision.