Gozitan teacher annexes public playing field to his house

The Lands Authority has not taken action against a teacher who lives in the Gozitan village of Xewkija who took over public land that was part of a playing field and annexed it to his house without the knowledge of the local council and the government that owns the land.

Despite several reports to the authorities, the only action taken so far was by Xewkija’s Labour mayor, Hubert Saliba, who filed a court case on behalf of the local council against the illegal squatter. Sources at the Council told The Shift that the mayor did not find the necessary backing from his fellow councillors.

The illegal public land grab and annexation happened last September when the locality’s mayor was abroad on holiday.

Ronald Debrincat, a teacher who lives adjacent to the Gnien Castelvenere, in the area known as Tal-Gokk in Xewkija, suddenly took over the playing field, dismantled a swing, and two public benches.

Heavy machinery suddenly appeared on site to build a sizeable room in just a few hours. The room was annexed to the back of his house, and a door was opened onto the remainder of the playing field.

Stunned neighbours who spoke to The Shift said all this happened in just a few hours while the mayor was away.

They said that despite their reports to the police, Debrincat was not stopped, and work continued unabated until they were completed.

Mayor Saliba expressed his frustration on social media, convening an urgent Council meeting in which it was decided that legal action would be taken.

Contacted by The Shift, Saliba confirmed the illegality. “I reported this to the police and the Lands Authority. Ask them if they took any action,” the mayor replied.

“I can assure you that I did more than my job demands. Now ask the authorities, particularly the Lands, if they did theirs,” he insisted.

Neighbours also told The Shift that Debrincat had been trying to extend his house for years as he complained that his plot was too small.

“The solution he found seems to be to take over public land as if it were his. Shall we all now do the same and build the remainder of the playing field?” one of the neighbours asked.

Attempts to speak to Debrincat about his new house extension proved futile. He did not answer the door when The Shift was on site, nor did he answer phone calls.