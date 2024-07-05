Fact-checking Malta’s delegation to UN committee – Daphne Foundation

In a statement today, The Daphne Foundation fact-checked what Malta’s delegation told the United Nations Human Rights Committee on press freedom following the publication of the summary of the meeting on the third periodic report of Malta. The Shift is publishing it in full:

The delegation said: “The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia had left an indelible mark on the society, prompting the government to redouble efforts to protect journalists”.

Facts: Daphne’s murder is unprecedented, but the government’s efforts to protect journalists remain minimal. The recommendations of the public inquiry into Daphne’s assassination have still not been implemented, three years after the inquiry report was presented to Prime Minister Abela.

The delegation said: “New legislation has been introduced, and Malta has collaborated closely with international institutions to ensure effective action.”

Facts: The legislative proposals the government presented in parliament do not meet international standards. The Bills Malta government presented in parliament in October 2022 need to be replaced as they fail to meet international standards (OSCE RFoM 1, OSCE RFoM 2) and “fail to create the systemic reforms required to foster an enabling environment for free and independent journalism” (MFRR). However, almost two full years later, Malta’s government has still not publicly committed to publishing a White Paper on legal reforms to open up the process to public consultation.

The delegation said: “In October 2022, two individuals were found guilty by the Court and sentenced to 40 years imprisonment each.”

Facts: Three other people accused of complicity in Daphne’s murder are awaiting jury trial. No date has been set yet.

The delegation said: “Personal protection measures are the same for all persons at risk of physical attacks. However, journalists had an additional mechanism available to report threats. The Maltese police force will then respond to these reports and investigate the threats in a timely and effective manner.”

Facts: The additional mechanism available for journalists to report threats is the appointment of the Malta Police spokesperson as a contact person for journalists under threat.

The delegation said: “Malta will make necessary legislative changes in 2025 in regard to journalistic sources, establishing a common framework for the media aimed at protecting media independence and pluralism.”