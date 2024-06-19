AirX distances itself from its founder’s alleged actions in €386 million lawsuit

AirX, the Maltese-registered private jet company facing a €386 million lawsuit from rival VistaJet, has distanced itself from the actions of its founder, John Matthews.

Matthews allegedly manipulated international media outlets as part of a coordinated smear campaign against VistaJet.

Documents reviewed by The Shift, which were presented in court by AirX as a response to VistaJet’s claim for damages, state that the company had nothing to do with the alleged damages caused, dissemination of false information, and manipulation of media outlets through a WhatsApp Group called “Vista Comms”.

AirX claimed that these alleged actions were the personal initiative of its founder, John Matthews, and were not endorsed by AirX.

“The alleged WhatsApp group was started, administered, and controlled by John Matthews, in his personal capacity,” AirX lawyers Joseph Ghio and Carl Grech told Judge Toni Abela in court.

AirX further claimed that the €386 million in damages claimed by VistaJet was exaggerated and unjustified.

They also argued that the Maltese courts did not have jurisdiction to determine the case because Matthews is a British citizen and should be tried in the UK.

AirX did not discuss the merits of VistaJet’s claims in its lawsuit, including claims of an orchestrated campaign in the international media by Matthews and AirX employees.

AirX vehemently denied all the claims made against it by VistaJet. Despite the company distancing itself from its founder, John Matthews is still listed as its chairman.

Sources in the aviation industry told The Shift that if the Maltese court accepts the lawsuit, it would spell the end of AirX.

According to its latest published accounts for 2021, the company is already in troubled waters, with auditors highlighting “significant doubts about the group’s ability to continue as a growing concern”

VistaJet accused Matthews and AirX top executives of damaging its reputation and trying to force it out of business through covert tactics, including a burner email address and a fabricated identity.

It also provided the court with alleged internal AirX WhatsApp group conversations and actions about plans to increase AirX rates for its services and the possible acquisition of Vistajet planes in case the latter collapses due to the coordinated smear campaign on the international media, including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and other reputable media outlets.

VistaJet claimed that this campaign resulted in the loss of clients, credit, business financing, and the loss of value of its share price, causing it at least €386 million in damages.

VistaJet has been operating since 2004 and relocated to Malta in 2012. It has become one of the biggest private jet operators globally and operates around 280 aircraft, 90 of which are registered under the Maltese flag. It has 3,225 employees, including 445 based in Malta.

AirX was founded in 2011 by John Matthews and is also registered and operates in Malta. According to its website, it has 16 private jets and specialises in bespoke VIP air travel services.