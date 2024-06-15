Court fines Lands Authority for frivolous appeal against The Shift

Sitting in the Court of Appeal, Judge Lawrence Mintoff has thrown out an appeal filed by the Lands Authority against The Shift in the latest attempt to conceal and delay the provision of information about its operations.

In his decision, Judge Mintoff fined the Lands Authority double the case costs after concluding that the court action was frivolous and without any legal basis.

The case concerned the Data Protection Commissioner’s decision to order the Lands Authority to supply The Shift with information about its framework contracts and the invoices for the work carried out through these direct contracts.

After upholding The Shift’s Freedom of Information request in April 2023, the Commissioner ordered the government authority to supply the requested information. However, the authority, run by government-appointed Chairman John Vassallo and CEO Robert Vella, did not comply.

Instead, they filed an appeal in court, challenging both the Shift and the Data Protection Commissioner’s decision.

Following the submissions, the Court dismissed the appeal, declaring that the government authority had not followed the correct procedure when filing its appeal. According to the law, the appeal should have been filed before the Tribunal first and not in court.

The Shift has been investigating how the Lands Authority is awarding its contracts over several years after complaints that they are being given to the same group of companies close to certain Lands Authority officials.

While the Authority, particularly CEO Robert Vella, has always tried to avoid giving any answers, The Shift discovered that one of the most frequent recipients of contracts is Simon Muscat, the owner of the controversial Manuel Island Service Station through a company called Cubed Turnkey Projects Ltd.

Muscat is the same person who wanted to move his petrol station inside the only garden in Gzira, which led to the clash between Mayor Conrad Borg Manche and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Lands Authority had already approved Muscat’s encroachment on the Gzira garden. However, a court decision stopped this.

Muscat is very close to Clint Scerri, better known as ‘the King of Lands, ’ who was embroiled in the Gaffarena scandal that led to Minister Michael Falzon’s removal.

Following the Court’s latest decision, the Lands Authority has been ordered to supply The Shift with the requested information, including all framework contracts and related invoices, within 20 days.