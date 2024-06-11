Disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat was caught on camera mingling with Soviet-born New York businessman Jacob Arabov, a convicted felon, in a promo for an event dubbed ‘the billionaire dinner show’.

The promo was for the launch of the club on 19 July. Arabov, known as ‘Jacob the Jeweller’, was captured sitting at Muscat’s table.

Arabov pleaded guilty in 2006 to falsifying records and giving false statements. US authorities accused Arabov and others of conspiring to launder drug profits for the “Black Mafia Family,” a ring that operated out of the Detroit area from 1990 to 2005.

Authorities accused him and others of conspiring to launder about $270 million in drug profits.

The seven-year investigation resulted in the indictment of more than 100 people in the US.

Arabov was released from prison in 2010. Known as the “King of Bling,” he became popular among hip-hop and R&B artists in the mid-1990s.

Meanwhile, in Malta, Muscat complained about being unable to pay his Netflix subscription. At the same time, he travelled to Dubai, and his wife, Michelle, travelled to Zurich soon after the money laundering charges were filed in a court two weeks ago.

Joseph Muscat and several others are being charged with money laundering, fraud, making fraudulent gains, and conspiracy to commit an offence. Prosecutors have requested a €30 million freezing order against Muscat.

The charges follow the conclusions of a magisterial inquiry that looked into a deal to privatise three state hospitals negotiated and managed by Muscat’s government.

Muscat’s attitude was criticised by Labour veterans, such as Martin Debattista, a former editor of Labour’s media and a senior lecturer at the University, who said the result of the elections was “a win for those angry at how they were taken for a ride by Joseph Muscat, who insists on being a hero while playing the victim after he dismantled good governance.”

What would two individuals accused of money laundering possibly have in common? Perhaps that’s what they discussed over champagne.