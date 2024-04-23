News

Confiscated Turtle-doves. Photo: Birdlife / Nik Barbara

Hunter caught shooting down protected species

April 23, 2024 12:44

A hunter was caught red-handed on Sunday morning after being seen shooting down and collecting a protected bird in the Marsaskala area by Birdlife’s spring watch team.

Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) police officers were called to investigate the targeting of a Eurasian Collared-dove.

Charges will follow, and Birdlife said the hunter will have his licence revoked for the rest of the season.

The environmental organisation said that when police searched the area, a number of killed Tree Pipits were also found.

Soon after, officers also stumbled upon a cage trap containing 21 European Turtledoves and an Eurasian Collared-dove, Birdlife added.

These birds would have been destined to be used as live decoys or forced into attempts of captive breeding.

The birds were confiscated and passed on to BirdLife Malta for rehabilitation. The organisation said any healthy birds would be released after the end of the hunting season.

                           

Keith D'Amato
Keith D'Amato
2 hours ago

Party of the study…

