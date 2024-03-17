Opinion: We need to talk about Roberta Whatshername

In case you have not noticed, there is an election campaign going on. The European Parliament elections are not just an opportunity to elect our representatives to an institution that is increasingly important to the EU constellation; they are a litmus test for politicians in every country to feel the pulse of their electorate.

Malta is no exception, and the behaviour of the party in government these weeks shows that the European Parliament election fever has also been caught here.

There is absolutely no doubt that Labour has done its homework and concluded that the number one obstacle they face in these elections is not Bernard Grech’s (who?) PN but, rather, the indefatigable outgoing president of the European Parliament. This is why no day passes without an exercise in mud-slinging in the general direction of La Presidente.

Do you remember the last time the cannon of Labour spin was pointed in the direction of Grech or other members of his party? Of course, you do not.

Metsola, on the other hand, has become an automatic go-to for attack. Even at a moment of evident internal discord, Labour seems to be able to rally behind one objective – Roberta Metsola.

We have seen the spin of “genocide enabler” regurgitated and reiterated ad nauseam. It sticks, too, with a Labour base that swallowed the vitriol about Daphne Caruana Galizia without having once read a single article of hers.

It is only the Labour base and illogical conspiracy theorists who stuck to the story that Metsola backed the Israeli genocide that is taking place in Gaza.

As the genocide story continues to gather traction on message boards and WhatsApp groups, the corrupt ex-prime minister entered the fray while eclipsing an MEP candidate he was meant to be backing.

Standing on stage with his bullish attitude of “I fear no one”, he wilfully attributed a different surname to Roberta Metsola. It was the kind of ‘joke’ that gets the few diehards gathered for his sorry mess of an appearance, chuckling at its apparent wit and masterly subterfuge.

Alex Agius Saliba, the MEP candidate who invited the corrupt ex-prime minister to the party, knows a thing or two about surnames. He added the Agius part of his surname in a desperate attempt to win the donkey votes in Labour.

A ruse that worked and got him to the position of vice-president of the S&D formation in the European Parliament – that same formation that would have to decide whether to accept having a corrupt politician back on its ballots.

The latest mud slung in Metsola’s direction concerns the new rules of procedure for the European Parliament. They contain an exemption concerning the obligations for having Irish and Maltese interpreters.

It turns out that the European Parliament is having trouble finding enough of those, so it had to relax its obligation to interpret those languages.

The Maltese language is the kind of nationalistic fetish that Labour loves to fuel whenever it gets the chance.

We all remember the corrupt ex-PM yelling, “What the hack! (sic)” during his time at the European Parliament due to the lack of a Maltese interpreter.

Things do not seem to have changed much since then. Despite Metsola’s early warnings to Abela (unceremoniously ignored), the problem of the absence of interpreters remains.

Labour’s spin is to blame Metsola for what happened. Cyrus Engerer convened a press conference to explain that he voted against the rules of procedure simply because he could not accept this exemption. He added that Metsola had accepted these rules.

Engerer feigns ignorance of the fact that the European Parliament has voted the rules as they were, and Roberta Metsola had little choice but to underwrite them.

Prime Minister Robert Abela quickly joined the chorus and blamed Metsola for doing nothing. This government’s hypocrisy is profound. It claims to champion the Maltese cause while opting not to plead in Maltese, as is its right, before the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Employing foreign lawyers and pleading in English when it is perfectly possible in Maltese is the same government crying foul because of a situation with a lack of interpreters, for which it is responsible.

No amount of logic will persuade the masses, though. Facebook was rife with comments from Labour supporters claiming that “Roberta had voted to ban Maltese from being used in the European Parliament”.

Misinformation will be a massive problem in the coming elections as Labour is counting on it to reduce the haemorrhage of votes it seems to be having. They are counting on it to draw the potential abstainers out to vote.