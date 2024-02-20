Top Spanish lawyer paid €111,000 to defend Malta’s EU bird trapping case

The government has hired a top Spanish lawyer, who used to work at the European Court of Justice (ECJ), to form part of its legal team defending a very difficult case started against the island by the EU on illegal bird trapping.

While the government, through Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri – a hunter – is refusing to say why and how the Spanish expert has been incorporated into its defence team, the initial costs related to the services of Professor Daniel Sarmiento have already cost taxpayers €111,000, according to direct orders information published in the Government Gazette.

The Shift asked the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, John Borg, for information on the role and other costs, but he did not respond.

A Freedom of Information request filed by The Shift for his contract, given through a direct order, has been refused.

Sources told The Shift that Sarmiento’s name was recommended to the minister by the hunting lobby due to his experience in trying to overrule EU Court of Justice cases.

Considered a top lawyer in the area of EU law, Professor Sarmiento teaches Administrative and European Union Law at the Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Before that, he spent several years as an official of the European Court of Justice, including as an assistant to the Advocate General.

What is the case about?

According to EU rules, Malta should have outlawed trapping when it became a member state in 2004.

However, due to intense pressure from the hunters’ lobby, governments have consistently tried to appease them by finding new ways to bypass EU rules and allow trappers to continue trapping birds.

In 2018, Malta was ordered to stop trapping after an EU court case, as it defied the Birds Directive.

But in a bid to circumvent the rules again, the Labour government decided to challenge the Birds Directive through a derogation. Under this derogation, Malta continued to allow trapping, arguing that birds were to be captured for “research purposes”.

The EU did not take the bait and in 2023, it started another court case against Malta, accusing the island of breaching the Birds Directive again.

The case is expected to be heard next month.