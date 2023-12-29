Malta Enterprise chief’s rental SUV among scores of direct orders handed out in just six months

Kurt Farrugia – disgraced former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s head of communications, who in 2019 was given a €130,000-a-year job at Malta Enterprise, has authorised the disbursement of some €900,000 of state funds through direct orders during the first half of this year, including one for a new SUV for his own use.

The €41,000 direct order published in the Government Gazette is for a Volkswagen ID. Pure from Gauci Automobiles, importers of luxury second-hand vehicles owned by the Birkikara-based Gauci brothers, who are close friends of Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The Gauci’s company also leases vehicles to other government members, including Prime Minister Robert Abela and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

Paul and Mark Gauci, known as Tal-Gedida, have been seen accompanying the prime minister and his wife, Lydia, to restaurants and and on travels aboard their luxury yachts.

According to the published data, the CEO of Malta Enterprise, Farrugia, approved 35 direct orders in six months.

Direct orders are meant to be used sparingly, and contracts with a value of more than €10,000 should be issued through a competitive tender. However, on many occasions, these rules were broken by the state agency to acquire services directly, including from close associates.

Among the payments made by Farrugia are €7,000 to Content House for the publication of an online PR feature, almost €10,000 to Outdoor Living, which organises games for ‘team building’ events, and €33,000 to Corinthia’s MFCC to hire the venue for a two-day ‘start-up’ event.

Former Malta Enterprise staff also received direct orders, including Daniel Gravino, who was tasked to produce a cost-benefit analysis for state subsidies asked for by Lufthansa Teknik, while a small HR company, Your Talent Partner, was paid €10,000 for “professional services assisting in HR recruitment”.

Malta Enterprise is chaired by William Wait, who also sits on the boards of various private companies, including clients of Malta Enterprise.