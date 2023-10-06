Alex Agius Saliba’s ‘cheap tactics’ for EP elections ‘hypocritical’ – SME Chamber

The Chamber of Small and Medium Enterprises has criticised MEP Alex Agius Saliba for calling on the European Commission to investigate Maltese food importers for price increases and alleged anti-trust violations, calling the move “hypocritical” in a statement on Friday.

The SME Chamber said, “Malta has its own set-up of authorities and clearly defined routes to handle concerns related to issues of competition”, noting that Agius Saliba was the only MEP that had never consulted with the Chamber.

It said it was “very surprised by this attack” given the Labour Party, of which Agius Saliba is a member, “has labelled those that oust Malta’s local affairs in Brussels as traitors,” calling his stance “hypocritical, going against his own party’s and what appeared to be his own principles”.

On Thursday, Agius Saliba wrote to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asking the European Commission to investigate Maltese food importers for a lack of competition between the few distributors supplying local shops and businesses.

He said this created a “monopolistic situation” with increased food prices affecting consumers.

In response, the SME Chamber said it “will not accept Maltese businesses being made scapegoats for cheap political advancements” in a “strategy to gain visibility as part of the MEP election campaign.”

“This attitude of cheap tactics should not be trusted,” the Chamber said.

The MEP elections will take place in June 2024, with Alex Agius Saliba expected to run for reelection.

Malta has experienced massive increases in food prices in recent months, far surpassing inflation in other sectors and products. Data from the National Statistics Office has shown surges of 11% despite a fall in general inflation.