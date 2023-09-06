Drivers beware, speed guns are in

Police, Transport Malta, and LESA officers are being trained to use hand-held speed guns to monitor drivers in the next few days.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said that a new set of speed guns, acquired by the government and legally enabled through a new publication in the Government Gazette, can now be used for law enforcement purposes.

This was the last legal hurdle for the speed guns, noticed in previous weeks by several drivers that law enforcement officers will now deploy to tackle speeding.

Sources at Transport Malta told The Shift that the government had issued informal instructions to conduct a blitz on Maltese roads in the coming weeks, deploying many officers armed with handheld cameras.

The idea is to drive the message forward that, this time, they are serious about enforcement.

No prior warning

Unlike fixed speed cameras, the new handheld cameras will offer no prior warning, where traffic regulations stipulate warnings must be in place for motorists.

According to the current rules, enforcement officers can check speed limits wherever and whenever they want, with no warning necessary.

Traffic experts have already warned that this will be controversial as some enforcement officers have been outed in the past for hiding behind trees and other obstacles along the roads to surprise drivers and issue hefty fines.

“It is not on that enforcement officers try to ambush drivers. Cameras should not be there to fine people and enrich state coffers but to act as a deterrent against the abuse of speed limits. This should be another educational experience,” a traffic expert told The Shift.

In some other countries, enforcement officers are not allowed to take pictures from the front of vehicles for data protection purposes. They must still install warnings along the road approaching hand-held camera spots.

It is unknown whether the government will be amending the rules to introduce measures to prevent abuse by enforcers.