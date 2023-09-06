News

Drivers beware, speed guns are in

The Shift Team
September 6, 2023 12:35

Police, Transport Malta, and LESA officers are being trained to use hand-held speed guns to monitor drivers in the next few days.

On Tuesday, Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said that a new set of speed guns, acquired by the government and legally enabled through a new publication in the Government Gazette, can now be used for law enforcement purposes.

This was the last legal hurdle for the speed guns, noticed in previous weeks by several drivers that law enforcement officers will now deploy to tackle speeding.

Sources at Transport Malta told The Shift that the government had issued informal instructions to conduct a blitz on Maltese roads in the coming weeks, deploying many officers armed with handheld cameras.

The idea is to drive the message forward that, this time, they are serious about enforcement.

No prior warning

Unlike fixed speed cameras, the new handheld cameras will offer no prior warning, where traffic regulations stipulate warnings must be in place for motorists.

According to the current rules, enforcement officers can check speed limits wherever and whenever they want, with no warning necessary.

Traffic experts have already warned that this will be controversial as some enforcement officers have been outed in the past for hiding behind trees and other obstacles along the roads to surprise drivers and issue hefty fines.

“It is not on that enforcement officers try to ambush drivers. Cameras should not be there to fine people and enrich state coffers but to act as a deterrent against the abuse of speed limits. This should be another educational experience,” a traffic expert told The Shift.

In some other countries, enforcement officers are not allowed to take pictures from the front of vehicles for data protection purposes. They must still install warnings along the road approaching hand-held camera spots.

It is unknown whether the government will be amending the rules to introduce measures to prevent abuse by enforcers.

                           
                           
                               
Francis Said
Francis Said
3 hours ago

There is only one fundamental rule. This applies to motorists to strictly stick to the law and drive sensibly to avoid accidents that can be fatal or result in injuries to others.
If one is driving, if he/she follows the rules they should not fear speed cameras.

1
Reply
mark
mark
2 hours ago

There’s “illegal” written allover.

0
Reply
Carmelo borg
Carmelo borg
2 hours ago

Fuq din NAQBEL MA L AWTORITA. Jekk noqhodu navzaw min qabel ikun kollu ta XEJN, ezempju fil bypass ta bejn san pawl u ix xemxija hemm zewg speed camera wahda fuq kull naha. Mela dawn tal muturi ibaxxu l ispeed x hin jaslu hdejn l speed camera u kif jaqbzuwa jergaw jifthu FULL SPEED AHEAD.
Trid tkun toqghod san pawl f st George s street biex tismahom specjalment fil festi u il IL HDUD mas 7am ta fil ghodu. ANKE GIELI MATUL IL LEJL XI HADD TIELA U NIZEL BI SPEED QAWWI LI TKUN SE TORQOD JAHSDUK.
Gieli cemplit id depot u kollox waqa fuq widnejn TORROX

0
Reply
karmenu Psaila
karmenu Psaila
31 minutes ago
Reply to  Carmelo borg

Veru ahna nisimawhom min Xemxija Heights

0
Reply
D. Borg
D. Borg
1 hour ago

It appears that Clyde is in desperate need of funds.
Nowadays, the main issue is NOT about speed guns’ legality, but rather whether fines will be levied and incurred across board, rather than depending on who you know.

0
Reply

