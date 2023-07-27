The freedom our readers give us: The Shift launches summer campaign

The crowdfunding campaign, ‘Support a Newsroom that Has the Freedom to Say No’, was launched after The Shift was the only newsroom that said ‘no’ to developers’ attempts to fund us to silence criticism of a controversial project.

Only a few weeks ago, another developer attempted to fund The Shift. We declined. Then we learnt that other newsrooms had accepted the money.



We based our decision on our commitment to serving the public interest first and being accountable to our readers, whose concerns are at the core of our work.

How can we honestly report on such controversial projects while being paid by the developers? No way.

Our detractors frequently attempt to discredit The Shift’s work by questioning our funding sources, despite our publicly available annual financial report.

We stand by our principles. We maintain financial stability thanks to your support while battling state-sponsored legal harassment and upholding our independence, which we fiercely protect.

You give us the freedom to choose how to report on controversial developments that you are objecting to. We’ve worked hard to build and maintain our readers’ trust and are determined to safeguard it.

It is our readers who have had our back throughout the last six years. And we have kept our promise to you.

We were the first newsroom to reveal the architect and contractors behind the Kordin tragedy that claimed Jean Paul Sofia’s life. We were the ones to follow up on the death of Charlie Attard in March 2021, after which three high-ranking Gozo Ministry officials were charged.

We follow the theft of public land with an eagle eye, such as when we revealed how the precious green lung in the middle of a built-up area in Mellieha will be converted into millions of euros in profits for developers to the detriment of hundreds of surrounding residents. We also discovered how €17 million in public industrial land was given to a property developer to sub-lease.

We can do this work consistently even as the newsroom battles 40 different legal challenges the government has launched against us. The Shift has been fighting these for two years and winning every case to defend your right to know.

We are immensely proud of everything we have achieved in six years of The Shift’s existence. We don’t measure impact by the number of clicks. We measure it by the actions that follow.

Our reporting has led to investigations by the police, National Audit Office (NAO), Commissioner of Standards in Public Life, and the European Commission.

We have received the support of international organisations and institutions.

Our supporters prove that another way for independent public interest journalism is possible. Possible, noticeable and impactful.

Our reader-supported journalism has received accolade after accolade, and international bodies continue to endorse our investigative work.

Your trust in our work means that this small newsroom needs to grow, and the summer is shaping up to be busy with more that we’re planning to investigate, report and expose. The support we receive will ensure we keep that game-changing journalism going. For you.

Please donate by clicking here. Thank you.