Labour MPs want PAC paused until October although Muscat is available

Even though disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat has said he would be willing to continue his testimony before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, which is currently investigating the ElectroGas power station and supply deal, Labour MPs on the Committee want hearings suspended until October.

The Committee’s Opposition MPs – Chairperson Darren Carabott, Graham Bencini and Robert Cutajar – proposed at the last meeting to continue hearings through summer in the last meeting.

But, the Opposition said today, even though Muscat has confirmed he would be able to attend the next scheduled hearing on 1 August, which would be his fourth appearance, Committee members Government Whip Andy Ellul and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo are insisting they can only attend after 1 October, after the summer parliamentary recess.

They are also refusing to send substitutes in their stead as per standard practice.

“All this is ironic, especially given the circumstances that the country is currently facing. Why is the PAC investigating the award of contracts by Enemalta to the ElectroGas consortium for the new power station but Labor MPs do not want to meet in the summer while Malta is facing a national power cut crisis?” the Opposition asked.

“If public funds had been spent in the best way possible, the country might not be going through the current crisis. ‘In light’ of all this, it is even more important to continue the investigation into the ElectroGas contract because the more time passes, the more it becomes clear that the people are paying for corruption”.