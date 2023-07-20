UNESCO comes down hard on Valletta’s Iniala Hotel as PA takes no action

UNESCO, the United Nation’s authority for protecting World Heritage Sites, has come down hard on illegalities at the Iniala Hotel on Valletta’s iconic St Barbara Bastions with imposing views of the Grand Harbour.

As part of his investment that converted old imposing residences into a five-star hotel, the hotel’s owner, entrepreneur Mark Weingard, seems to have ignored various restrictions tied to his permit and built a closed-in retractable glazed enclosure on the roof terrace to turn it into a ‘Michelin star rooftop restaurant’.

But according to public documents lodged on the Planning Authority’s website, the illegal structure, which can be seen from across the Grand Harbour marring the views of Valletta, is causing alarm among UNESCO and other heritage watchdogs.

Despite the fact that the unsanctioned structure has been a fully functional restaurant for months, the Planning Authority has still not issued an enforcement order while Weingard, through his architect Paul Camilleri, has applied for it to be sanctioned.

The PA documents show that in a meeting of its technical committee that discussed reports from Malta and the latest application to sanction the illegalities, UNESCO objected to the development by underlining its concerns on the impact the structure is leaving on Valletta’s status as a World Heritage Site.

Recommending the application’s refusal, UNESCO’s World Heritage Technical Committee declared it opposed the development.

Malta’s counterpart for the protection of cultural heritage has also harshly criticised the development.

In its comments to the PA, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage said: “The unauthorised glazed enclosure, now proposed for sanctioning is completely unacceptable and damaging to the cultural heritage values of Valletta.”

It added that it “objects to this enclosure and to its proposed sanctioning in the strongest possible terms and urges the removal of this accretion”.

Other objectors are asking the PA to take direct action and immediately remove the illegality. These include Friends of the Earth, Din l-Art Helwa and other individuals who put up stiff resistance.

The British millionaire has bought several properties in Valletta over the past decade since he decided to make Malta his home.