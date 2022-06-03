MCAST lecturer found guilty of abusive behaviour was promoted instead of sacked

Five months after an inquiry found MCAST lecturer Ylenia Peresso guilty of abusive behaviour, the College gave her a promotion in a move that went contrary to the recommendations in the report.



This was revealed in a subsequent inquiry, led by financial expert Paul Bonello, and revealed by The Shift last week. Criticising the culture of impunity at MCAST, particularly under the leadership of then Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, President Silvio De Bono and Principal Stephen Cachia, the Bonello inquiry expressed shock at discovering that no action had been taken over “proven” acts of bullying, intimidation, unprofessional and unethical behaviour by a ‘clique’ of five lecturers.

The Bonello report revealed a toxic culture of wide-scale fraud and falsification of official documents in the recruitment of MCAST lecturers over a number of years. Although it was completed in 2019, it only emerged last week after documents were presented in court related to a case. No action was taken by the government, while the police told The Shift that “investigations are still ongoing” – three years later.

The report refers to an earlier inquiry that also revealed abuse and on which no action had been taken. Instead, the report notes that the MCAST leadership had not only dismissed the very serious conclusions of the previous inquiry (focusing on the Pathway Programme aimed at students with mental health problems) but had instead taken a contrary direction.

“To make matters worse with regards to the bad administration of the Pathway programme, it results that just five months after a (mild) warning letter was sent to one of the identified abusers (lecturer Ylenia Peresso), the same administration gave her a promotion from Lecturer to Senior Lecturer 1,” the Bonello report states.

The Shift is also informed that another lecturer, Sonya Cassar, who according to the Pathway inquiry should have been dismissed on grounds of alleged misappropriation of funds, repeated unendorsed absences from work, insubordination and disregard for rules, is still a senior lecturer at MCAST.



The Pathway Live-In abuses

Following reports of abuse during a live-in for mentally challenged students, a board of inquiry was set up by MCAST in 2017 chaired by Louisa Grech.

After the investigation, the report, which was presented to MCAST and to Minister Bartolo, concluded that a small clique of lecturers (Sonya Casha, Ylenia Peresso, Charmaine Attard Bezzina, Daniela Cassola and Diana Cauchi) were involved in the bullying and intimidation of other staff members, creating a hostile work environment.

It also found that during the investigated live-in activity held in a hotel, there had been unprofessional and unethical behaviour by the ‘clique’ of lecturers, including the consumption of alcohol, disappearance of supervisory staff and nudism in the vicinity of students.

Referring specifically to the case of lecturer Ylenia Peresso, the Pathway inquiry notes that on one occasion during the live-in programme she was seen “not wearing any clothes,” stating that “this was particularly inappropriate since the student (who saw her naked) had psychological issues and had been recently discharged from Mt Carmel.”

“It was felt that Ylenia Peresso should not have walked around the bedroom naked if there was the slightest chance that she could have been seen by students. The member of staff she shared the room with was also embarrassed by the situation,” the report concluded.

According to the Bonello inquiry, which revisited the Pathway investigation, the conclusions on abuse and recommended disciplinary actions were ignored by the MCAST administration.

It was also established that while Silvio De Bono was the government’s selected president of the institution, he was concurrently allowed to establish his own private education institution – Idea Academy – competing directly with MCAST. His then Vice-Principal at MCAST, Vince Maione, is now the head of De Bono’s private academy.