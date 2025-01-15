€8 million health emergency as Mater Dei not coping

Three private hospitals will share a government allocation of €8 million for emergency services.

As Mater Dei, Malta’s primary general hospital, is struggling to manage the influx of patients, three private hospitals—St James in Sliema and Bulebel, Da Vinci in Birkirkara, and St Thomas in Qormi—have been awarded short-term contracts to redirect patients with minor ailments away from Mater Dei.

This initiative, introduced suddenly last week by Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, aims to relieve the pressure on Mater Dei and create more space in the hospital’s overcrowded wards.

However, the rollout of this emergency services outsourcing has faced challenges, primarily due to a dispute between the doctors’ union, MAM, and the Health Minister.

Shortly after the launch of the new initiative, MAM instructed its members not to participate in the scheme and to refrain from recommending treatment for patients who arrive at Mater Dei’s emergency department to any other hospitals.

The union accused the minister of acting without professional foresight and criticised him for failing to consult them before implementing changes.

In response, Minister Abela labelled the union’s accusations as unfounded ‘lies’, highlighting the strained relationship between himself—a surgeon by profession—and the influential doctors’ union.

Sources within Mater Dei describe the current situation as “acute and very serious,” with the hospital’s already overburdened staff unable to cope with the demand.

Patients are facing long wait times for admission, as the wards are full, and health workers have reported that the situation is the worst they have seen in the last decade.

Many healthcare workers and patients are venting their frustrations on social media, with one hospital visitor expressing disappointment after witnessing a patient ask for an extra blanket only to be told none were available.

The government has postponed various projects aimed at expanding Mater Dei and opening new facilities for years while instead investing time and money into a multi-million-euro fraudulent deal with Steward Health Care to privatise three of Malta’s public hospitals.

The court ruled that the hospitals must be returned to the public following a court case filed by former opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Meanwhile, a significant population increase, mainly due to a reliance on inexpensive labour provided by foreign workers, has further complicated matters and placed additional strain on the national health service.