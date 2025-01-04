Joseph Portelli’s associate now taking over Marsalforn restaurants

One of the partners of developer Joseph Portelli has set his sights on popular Marsalforn restaurants as his next business target.

Acquiring two restaurants in Marsalforn’s popular Menqa, next to the Calypso Hotel, Agius has now filed a Planning Authority application to sanction various illegal works he has already finished without seeking a permit.

In the typical fashion of ‘construct now, sanction later’, Mark Agius, known as Ta’ Dirjanu, combined two restaurants, ‘Latini’ and ‘il-Pulena’, and made several internal alterations, installed awnings, and changed the configuration of his new business venture to increase his restaurant’s capacity.

Just before summer, Agius completed all the illegal work to operate his business. He then filed PA05035/24, through his sister, Maria, to sanction all the work done.

The Planning Authority has not yet issued its recommendation. However, the application is expected to be approved after the ongoing consultations.

Agius’s restaurants are two of several taking over il-Menqa.

Almost all former boathouses on the waterfront of the once-fishing village have been turned into fully fledged restaurants, occupying public space with illegal canopies, tables, and chairs.

Apart from the restaurants owned by Agius, almost all the other restaurants in the same area have some illegality – from canopies and makeshift enclosures to the occupation of public land without a permit.

A number of enforcement notices issued by the Planning Authority over decades were never enforced, allowing the restaurants to continue their business activity unhindered.

A masterplan for the area, promised by various Labour Gozo ministers over the years, including recently by embattled Minister Clint Camilleri, has never been implemented.

This is not Agius’s first venture in the restaurant business.

Following his involvement with Joseph Portelli and Daniel Refalo in building hundreds of flats across Gozo, Ta’ Dirjanu bought Terrazzo restaurant in Xlendi two years ago. The Xlendi restaurant developed over the years from a simple kiosk to a massive dining area, mostly on public land, with great views.

Ta’ Dirjanu’s business career is riddled with abuse of planning laws and others ignored by the authorities.

The most extraordinary illegality, which continues to this day, is an illegal concrete batching plant set up in a quarry owned by the Lands Authority in Kerċem. The Gozo ministry is one of the illegal batching plant’s clients.