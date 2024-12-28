Pjazza Teatru Rjal: Poor governance, spiralling costs

Pjazza Teatru Rjal has come under financial scrutiny following reported overspending and governance lapses detailed in the National Audit Office’s (NAO) 2024 Public Accounts Report.

With an allocated budget of €2.64 million for 2023, the theatre overspent by €145,984, exposing more inefficiencies that highlight broader issues in Malta’s public resource management.

Financial performance, revenues and expenses

The theatre’s revenue model primarily relies on ticket sales and venue rentals, generating €205,622 in 2023. This modest income is quite insignificant when compared to its €2.79 million expenditure.

A critical weakness lies in the theatre’s financial management framework. Instead of operating independently, Pjazza Teatru Rjal depends on the Arts Council Malta (ACM) for financial oversight, leaving it without real-time access to its own financial data.

This restricts accountability and hinders effective decision-making, leading to unchecked spending, the NAO report notes.

Governance anomalies

Pjazza Teatru Rjal’s governance structure is another issue. A 13-member Board of Directors oversees an organisation with only five administrative staff. Comparatively, ACM manages similar budgets with a more streamlined eight-member board.

Despite the irregular attendance of some board members, the theatre disbursed honoraria, totalling €41,409. These governance inefficiencies undermine accountability and raise questions about the board’s capacity to steer the theatre effectively.

Procurement and contractual irregularities

The NAO report also flagged irregularities in procurement processes. Security and cleaning services cost €232,655 but were procured under ACM’s VAT registration, circumventing the theatre’s own financial accountability. Such practices highlight procedural lapses and a lack of transparency in how public funds are spent.

How Pjazza Teatru Rjal operates

As an open-air theatre built within the ruins of the Royal Opera House, Pjazza Teatru Rjal was designed to balance Malta’s historic legacy with modern cultural aspirations. It hosts a range of performances, including concerts, plays, and community events.

However, its operational limitations—weather dependence and relatively small seating capacity—make profitability a challenge. The venue’s architectural uniqueness, while an asset, does not translate into high revenue-generating potential, further exacerbating financial constraints.

The NAO recommends that Pjazza Teatru Rjal establish a distinct financial identity with a dedicated bank account for real-time budget planning.

The Board of Directors should be streamlined, with stricter attendance policies to improve efficiency and decision-making.

Procurement processes must be standardised and transparent, with contracts managed directly by the theatre to enhance accountability.

The NAO further recommends that the theatre diversify revenue through private events, sponsorships, and partnerships to ensure sustainable growth.