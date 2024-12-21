News

‘Il-Billi’ proposes more flats instead of Calypso Hotel extension

The Shift Team
December 21, 2024 17:19

Gozitan businessman Michael Caruana, known as ‘il-Billi’ and the man behind the Fort Chambray deal, has changed his mind about extending his Hotel Calypso in Marsalforn, Gozo, and wants to build 38 flats instead.

The vacant plot behind Caruana’s hotel was to be developed into an extension that included a spa, gym, large hall, and other amenities, according to a permit issued in 2019.

Now, ‘il-Billi’, the man behind the controversial transfer of the Fort Chambray concession, wants to develop another 38 flats instead.

The site behind the Calyspo Hotel where Michael Caruana wants to build 38 flats.

According to planning application PA06893/24, Caruana proposes demolishing structures on the vacant plot and building a nine-storey block with three levels of underground parking and a restaurant.

The Planning Authority has yet to issue its final recommendation.

While the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage has already given the green light, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and other stakeholders have yet to make their position known.

The original permit for the hotel’s extension was filed by Gozo Hotels Ltd, the hotel’s owner. In addition to Caruana, the hotel is also owned by Lombard Bank and Maurice Borg Enterprises Ltd.

Michael Caruana, known as ‘il-Billi’.

This time, the application was filed by Caruana alone and signed by a new architect—Alex Bigeni, a relative of Planning and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri.

Marsalforn, once a seaside village, has been transformed into a town choked by overdevelopment, as in other parts of Gozo like Xlendi.

In addition, the locality’s promenade has been taken over by restaurants, mostly serving clients in makeshift illegal canopies occupying public land without the necessary permits.

A masterplan for the area, promised by consecutive Labour ministers for the past decade, was never finalised.

