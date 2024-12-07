Malta’s prisons: A system in crisis

The latest report by Malta’s National Audit Office (NAO) delivers a scathing assessment of the Correctional Services Agency (CSA), exposing deep-rooted flaws in its operations and infrastructure.

While acknowledging some incremental improvements, the National Audit Office’s latest findings highlight a dismal reality for Malta’s correctional system.

The Corradino Correctional Facility (CCF) stands as a symbol of systemic failure. What was once intended as a hub for rehabilitation has become a ticking time bomb.

The NAO’s report exposes the urgent need for comprehensive reform to turn CCF from a relic of outdated practices into a modern, humane institution that upholds the principles of justice and rehabilitation.

To ignore these calls for change is to risk entrenching a culture of neglect that will haunt Malta’s prison system for generations. With a €30 million annual operating budget and a population of approximately 680 inmates, the CCF is burdened by insufficient resources, outdated infrastructure, and persistent mismanagement.

Outdated facility

The NAO report paints a picture of a facility struggling to keep pace with modern correctional standards.

The audit highlights that while renovations have begun, they are somewhat insufficient. Only one “pilot cell” meets contemporary standards, while the majority of cells remain untouched since the previous audit in 2021.

Basic maintenance, such as wall repainting, has stalled, leaving the facility plagued by noisy ventilation and questionable hygiene standards.

Budgetary shortfalls have compounded these issues. Construction on a planned expansion to house an additional 140 inmates remains at the excavation stage due to a €4.5 million funding gap.

Meanwhile, funds have been diverted to administrative upgrades – a decision that raises questions about the priorities of CSA’s management strategy. These delays not only hinder progress but also perpetuate the overcrowding and deteriorating conditions.

Struggles and a workforce facing burnout

Equally damning is the state of the CSA workforce. While the number of correctional officers (COs) has increased by 15% since 2021, the facility still faces a shortfall of 100 officers to meet operational needs.

Recruitment efforts remain sluggish, with new hires held in limbo pending the completion of induction courses. Over-reliance on overtime persists, putting further strain on members of staff that are already overstretched.

The NAO has called for a comprehensive staffing analysis to address these gaps and reduce dependency on overtime. Without a sustainable staffing model, the CSA is risking burnout among its officers, undermining their morale and operational efficiency.

Promise of digital reform

One bright spot in the report is the upcoming implementation of a centralised Offender Management System scheduled for January 2025.

This system is designed to replace the current fragmented databases, streamlining inmate management by consolidating critical data such as medical records and rehabilitation progress.

While the OMS represents a step forward, the NAO cautions that delays could invalidate its potential benefits, aggravating existing inefficiencies.

Call for national priority

The NAO’s report reveals a system buckling under the weight of neglect and inertia. Malta should have a correctional system that prioritises rehabilitation, justice, and the preservation of human dignity, reflecting a nation’s values of fairness and progress in society, the report states.

Instead, we are faced with a facility that has an outdated infrastructure and chronic mismanagement, the NAO report shows. It states the CCF is a national crisis that requires immediate and decisive action.

Malta’s government must act decisively to address these shortcomings. The €4.5 million funding gap must be bridged, and renovation plans accelerated to ensure inmates live in conditions that meet basic human rights standards.

Simultaneously, the CSA must prioritise workforce stabilisation and invest to recruit and train a robust, well-supported team of officers.