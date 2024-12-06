Victim blaming still rife in Malta – survey

The Malta Women’s Lobby has expressed concern that a recent Eurobarometer survey has shown the persistence of opinion in Malta in which women are blamed for whatever happens to them.

In a statement, the MWL said that while there has been some progress in the public’s condemnation of physical violence and harassment of women, the survey shows the persistence of deeply-held misogynistic attitudes which lead to women-blaming, an attitude that makes life harder for the victims and their families.

The survey found that one in five respondents believe that women who get drunk or high are to blame for anything that happens to them.

This, MWL said, shows the persistence of women blaming in Maltese society. This attitude deflects the responsibility of the perpetrators, reinforces harmful stereotypes and discourages survivors from coming forward.

Equally alarming is the survey’s finding that one in three respondents believe that women fabricate or exaggerate rape claims. Such an attitude leads to a climate of scepticism and inaction. It also delegitimises genuine victims.

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said women who allow intimate photos of them to be taken, which are then leaked, have only themselves to blame.

This shows, MWL said, a glaring lack of understanding of privacy and consent in the digital age. No one should ever be held accountable for the invasion of their privacy. Instead, the focus must be on the condemnation of those who invade and exploit the privacy of others.

While it is encouraging that more and more are condemning physical violence, it is beyond belief, MWL said, that one-third of respondents find it acceptable that the male partner controls the finances of the female partner.

Financial control is a form of abuse that keeps many women prisoners in abusive relationships. There is a need for a robust public awareness campaign to make people aware of such threats in relationships.

Unfortunately, there is widespread acceptance of attitudes that trivialize women’s autonomy.

It is the duty of the state and its authorities to combat victim blaming and other forms of gender violence. This can only be done by sustained awareness campaigns that go beyond words.

Finally, MWL said, the slow pace of rape and femicide cases in the law courts as well as the liberties allowed by the courts to perpetrators, show that this kind of violence is still not considered a serious crime. It shows that women’s lives and honour are still not considered a priority.