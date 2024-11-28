Higher Education regulator denied European register membership

Malta’s official regulator for the accreditation of higher education institutions, including universities, was not accepted to join the European Quality Assurance Register for Higher Education (EQAR), a major blow to the country’s international higher education credentials.

The Shift is informed that Malta’s application was rejected following an external review of the island’s regulatory authority.

The Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) encountered the same fate when it tried to join the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education (ENQA).

The two applications are linked, and a rejection by the board of one association automatically excludes the regulator from membership in the other.

Malta’s applications for membership were made in 2023, but the MFHEA kept the process under wraps and did not even announce its attempts had failed.

Sources told The Shift that the regulator is appealing the decision to try to reverse the damage made to its standing, particularly among its European counterparts.

PN MP Charles Azzopardi raised the issue in parliament recently, asking Education Minister Clifton Grima to inform MPs of the status of Malta’s applications.

The minister admitted that the MFHEA was denied membership in both the register and the quality assurance organisation but gave no details about the reasons for rejection.

He insisted that an unpublished external review found that the MFHEA was not in breach of any European standards envisaged by the organisation. However, he said this was not enough to be included in the EQAR register.

Although the regulator’s top brass, headed by Chairman Edward Woods and CEO Rose Anne Cuschieri, are still trying to understand what went wrong, they are reportedly furious that officials inside the regulator applied for membership when the authority was still unprepared.

According to the sources, certain controversial decisions made by the MFHEA in the past years have dented its chances of joining the European quality assurance associations.

They notably referred to accreditations issued to the American University of Malta (AUM) despite its poor quality assurance score and to the Gzira-based International European University (IEU), a Ukrainian institution. The MFHEA was flooded with complaints from students claiming that the IEU was a scam.

Despite these claims, the MFHEA renewed the IEU licence for another year, to the bewilderment of students and lecturers who had to leave their jobs without getting paid.