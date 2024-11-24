‘Power comes with responsibility’, Manfred Weber tells Malta conference

EPP Group Chair Manfred Weber’s speech at the Political Assembly held in Malta this week was a call for Europe’s centre-right to lead with integrity, pragmatism, and vision.

He committed to delivering policy with action in a continent yearning for stability and progress.

His speech outlined the Group’s roadmap for tackling Europe’s economic, social, and geopolitical challenges.

Addressing Malta’s challenges

Weber highlighted the EPP’s leadership in placing women at the helm of European institutions.

He noted the contrast that European Parliament President Roberta Metsola hails from Malta, the EU’s smallest member state, while Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, comes from Germany, the largest.

He did not shy away from mentioning Malta’s struggles in 11 years of Labour government. He pointed to a doubling of public debt, mounting living costs, and lingering concerns about the rule of law following the tenure of disgraced former prime minister Joseph Muscat.

Ukraine and beyond

Weber spoke of the EPP’s unwavering support for Ukraine. “This is not just a fight for sovereignty but for the values that define Europe,” he said.

He also spoke about the importance of integrating pro-European neighbours like Moldova and Georgia, praising Moldovan President Maia Sandu for her leadership while criticising Georgia’s flawed elections.

“We must stand firm in our commitment to fair and transparent democratic processes,” Weber urged.

Referring to the EPP’s continued advocacy for increased financial and military assistance, he acknowledged the political tightrope many European leaders are walking in balancing domestic concerns with international commitments.

Weber also spoke of the growing security risks posed by North Korea, which will require Europe to step up its efforts in mitigating their impact on regional and global stability.

He referred to Iranian-made drones, some containing foreign parts sourced from Europe, being deployed in Russian attacks on Ukraine, resulting in significant civilian damage.

Weber mentioned the critical importance of support from US allies, noting that despite the change in the US Presidency, Europe must remain resolute in defending democratic values given the geopolitical implications.

EPP’s responsibility in power

Shifting the focus to the broader European stage, he referred to the 14 prime ministers across Europe and a chance to reclaim leadership in Germany through the centre-right political alliance of CDU/CSU.

“The Bucharest Manifesto laid out our vision, and now it’s time to act,” Weber said, referring to the EPP’s strategic document.

He announced the conclusion of a new commissioner package, outlining key portfolios led by EPP representatives.

He expressed his commitment to supporting Valencia in the wake of the recent devastating floods, where 220 people tragically lost their lives. He said the EPP decided to visit the city next spring ‘in an act of solidarity’, although it’s too little too late for those impacted.

Weber also mentioned ongoing internal party processes, with a focus on the Mediterranean perspective, indicating a strong commitment to both regional recovery and progress.

“Power comes with responsibility,” he said, pointing out the need to deliver tangible results for Europe’s middle class, the backbone of its economy.

The EPP Chair also discussed the goal of bringing the Western Balkans closer to the European Union.

He also mentioned the positive election results in Switzerland and the importance of strengthening ties with European neighbours.

Weber also commented on Malta’s Nationalist Party (PN) for its rise in the polls, congratulating the Party on this achievement. Yet the latest polls indicate that although the PN’s momentum is shifting, the leadership of the party is not mirroring the same upward trajectory.