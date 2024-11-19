Concern in The UK about Maltese-registered ‘floating bomb’

A Maltese-registered vessel carrying a huge load of potentially explosive contaminated Russian fertilizer has caused concern in The UK after being allowed to dock in Norfolk.

The ship carrying 20,000 tonnes of explosives has been nicknamed the ‘floating bomb’ and rejected by several ports before it reached The UK after weeks moored off the coast.

The MV Ruby left the Russian port of Kandalaksha with its cargo in late August but ran aground and damaged its propeller, rudder and hull.

It was anchored off the coast of Margate, Kent, for weeks amid fears it was too deadly to pass through the busy Channel crossing.

Residents have told The Daily Mail they were concerned about the risks posed by the ship’s cargo of ammonium nitrate, which can be a deadly explosive under certain conditions.

The Maltese-registered MV Ruby is carrying seven times more ammonium nitrate than the 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser which exploded in the Port of Beirut in Lebanon, killing 218 people in 2020.

The MV Ruby has been able to dock in The UK without breaking sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war because she is not Russian-owned.

Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, and Denmark have rejected the vessel as it sought refuge for repairs after it was damaged by a storm en route from Russia.

Her operators had hoped to offload the cargo to another vessel alongside to allow the MV Ruby to be then repaired after sustaining damage at sea.

The operation hit a snag when some of the fertiliser was found to be contaminated, potentially making it riskier to handle, according to reports.

The company that manages the MV Ruby has said the vessel’s cargo poses no risk.

Ammonium nitrate is primarily used as a main component of fertilizers but can also be used as an explosive. The fact that it departed from Russia has raised suspicions.