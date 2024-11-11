Illegalities at police commissioner’s home left unchecked

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), both government entities responsible for enforcing rules in the construction sector, have failed to act on reports of several illegalities during the refurbishment of a villa in Marsaxlokk belonging to the police commissioner.

A video sent to The Shift and also posted on independent candidate Arnold Cassola’s web page shows a construction worker without a harness on a makeshift scaffolding working on the villa’s wall, leaving a cloud of dust.

Safeguard rules were broken, as the scaffolding was not covered by a mesh and no vacuum was used to contain emissions, as required by law.

Although the same happens on different construction sites around the country, neighbours were angry that it could even happen at the home of the couple whose job is to enforce the law.

Neighbours told The Shift that they had called the police to take action. “As we anticipated, no one turned up to check Commissioner Gafa’s villa,” one angry neighbour said.

Despite reminders, questions sent to Commissioner Gafa to explain what happened and how he permitted the breach of law inside his home were not answered.

The incident occurred on a new road in Triq l-Għoljiet ta’ Guno, in the Tas-Silġ area in Marsaxlokk.

Gafa’ and his wife Sylvana, also in the police force, bought the massive villa in 2022, a few months after Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed him to lead the police force.

At the time, The Shift had raised concerns over how the Gafas would finance the villa they purchased for €885,000 through a bank loan when the police commissioner and his wife earned €6,000 monthly and had to pay more than half in bank loan repayments.

Then, the financial situation of the Gafas has improved.

A few weeks ago, The Shift revealed how Commissioner Gafa’s financial package has doubled in two years.

Following his contract renewal, without the Opposition’s consensus and objections by rule-of-law NGOs, Gafa’ was put on a €107,000-a-year financial package, with more than half of it in allowances.

To improve his family’s financial situation, Gafa’ also promoted his wife, Sylvana, to superintendent, giving her an additional financial package of €71,611.

If the government approved all their allowances, the Gafas would be earning €179,000 a year.