News

The Gafas' Villa in Marsaxlokk

Illegalities at police commissioner’s home left unchecked

The Shift Team
November 11, 2024 11:15

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), both government entities responsible for enforcing rules in the construction sector, have failed to act on reports of several illegalities during the refurbishment of a villa in Marsaxlokk belonging to the police commissioner.

A video sent to The Shift and also posted on independent candidate Arnold Cassola’s web page shows a construction worker without a harness on a makeshift scaffolding working on the villa’s wall, leaving a cloud of dust.

Safeguard rules were broken, as the scaffolding was not covered by a mesh and no vacuum was used to contain emissions, as required by law.

 

Although the same happens on different construction sites around the country, neighbours were angry that it could even happen at the home of the couple whose job is to enforce the law.

Neighbours told The Shift that they had called the police to take action. “As we anticipated, no one turned up to check Commissioner Gafa’s villa,” one angry neighbour said.

Despite reminders, questions sent to Commissioner Gafa to explain what happened and how he permitted the breach of law inside his home were not answered.

The incident occurred on a new road in Triq l-Għoljiet ta’ Guno, in the Tas-Silġ area in Marsaxlokk.

Gafa’ and his wife Sylvana, also in the police force, bought the massive villa in 2022, a few months after Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed him to lead the police force.

At the time, The Shift had raised concerns over how the Gafas would finance the villa they purchased for €885,000 through a bank loan when the police commissioner and his wife earned €6,000 monthly and had to pay more than half in bank loan repayments.

Then, the financial situation of the Gafas has improved.

A few weeks ago, The Shift revealed how Commissioner Gafa’s financial package has doubled in two years.

Following his contract renewal, without the Opposition’s consensus and objections by rule-of-law NGOs, Gafa’ was put on a €107,000-a-year financial package, with more than half of it in allowances.

To improve his family’s financial situation, Gafa’ also promoted his wife, Sylvana, to superintendent, giving her an additional financial package of €71,611.

If the government approved all their allowances, the Gafas would be earning €179,000 a year.

                           

Sign up to our newsletter

Stay in the know

Get special updates directly in your inbox
Don't worry we do not spam
                           
                               
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Related Stories

News
Illegalities at police commissioner’s home left unchecked
The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) and the
The Shift Team
November 11, 2024 11:15
News
Lands Authority governors overruled on objections to Villa Rosa tender
At least two members of the Lands Authority’s Board
The Shift Team
November 10, 2024 08:20
Load More

Our Awards and Media Partners

Award logo Award logo Award logo