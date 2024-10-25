Fondazione Falcone to open branch in Malta

Fondazione Falcone, set up in commemoration of Judge Giovanni Falcone, who was killed by the Mafia, will be opening a branch in Malta, it announced on Friday.

The branch will be officially inaugurated by President Myriam Spiteri Debono and blessed by Archbishop Charles Scicluna on 10 November.

The president of the Fondazione, Professor Maria Falcone, sister of the slain Judge, will be present, together with the Fondazione president Vincenzo Di Fresco and curator Alessandro de Lisi.

They are at present running the Museum of the Future set up in honour of Judge Falcone and Judge Borsellino, both killed by the Mafia.

They will also be sharing in the running of the Fondazione branch in Malta, which will be the first time the Fondazione has reached out beyond Italian shores.

Notary Robert Aquilina, former president of NGO Repubblika, will represent the Fondazione in Malta.

The branch in Malta will be dedicated to the memory of Judges Falcone and Borsellino, Daphne Caruana Galizia and all victims of organized crime.

Through this initiative, the Fondazione intends to reach out to the international community and young people through cultural, social, and popular initiatives.

The Fondazione said it wanted to be an integral part of the reform process courageously initiated by Malta’s civil society.