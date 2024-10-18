No action from Lands Authority on Xgħajra concession

Lands Authority chief Robert Vella is still evaluating whether the government should repossess a concession it gave to Technoline’s owner Ivan Vassallo to turn a dilapidated structure on Xgħajra’s water’s edge into a fully-fledged restaurant.

Development works have stopped and the concessionaire is now in breach of contract because the development was time barred. Yet, Robert Vella has still not repossessed the public land.



Works were immediately stopped as Vassallo and his contractor on the concession, Pierre Sladden, were arraigned in court on charges of corruption and money laundering in connection with the hospitals deal. A freezing order was also imposed on their possessions and companies.

As a result, the works were abandoned during the summer, and the unfinished building posed health and safety concerns for swimmers who frequent the area.



Questioned by PN MP Stanley Zammit in parliament following revelations by The Shift on the tender issued by the Lands Authority in 2021, Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said due to “recent developments,” the Authority was still considering its position.

He said the place, which had been used as a bar for decades, became vacant after the previous owner surrendered the concession.

The minister’s declaration clashes with the information published by The Shift, which revealed last month a set of manoeuvres by the Lands Authority intended to help Pierre Sladden take possession of the government property.

The place was initially in the possession of Sladden’s grandfather, who left it to one of his grandchildren, a cousin of Pierre Sladden.

For years, Sladden wanted to buy the concession from his cousin but was refused.

The Lands Authority intervened to take the concession back. After a while, it issued a tender. Eurybates Ltd, controlled by Sladden’s business partner Ivan Vassallo, got the concession.

According to Sladden’s extended family, Sladden used his government contacts to acquire the property.

Yet Sladden and Vassallo’s assets were frozen due to criminal charges they face due to the magisterial inquiry into the hospitals scandal. This does not explain the lack of action by the Lands Authority boss, who should protect the public interest.