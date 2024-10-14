Campaign urges total transparency on unnatural death cases

Isabelle Bonnici, the mother of Jean Paul Sofia, who became a national figure when she campaigned for openness on the death of her son, is now appealing on behalf of all parents and relatives whose children suffered unnatural deaths and are still without answers to come together and press for the opening of public inquires and the publishing of the results of these inquiries.

Isabelle appealed to all relatives of persons who suffered an unnatural death to contact her on the ‘Ghal Jean Paul’ Facebook page. Unless the victim’s relatives decide otherwise, the results of these inquiries should be made public, she said.

They should be made public on accessible platforms and free of charge, she insisted.

She also addressed political leaders and urged them to set aside political differences and unite as Maltese to take decisive action.

She called for the introduction of legislation that would ensure the publication of the inquiries as this transparency is essential in the search for justice in a democratic society.