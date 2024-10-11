Concern that Malta’s ‘hard-won neutrality’ is being compromised

A growing number of Maltese citizens is getting concerned that Malta’s hard-won neutrality is being compromised, NGO Ġustizzja għall-Palestina said in a statement.

The repeated presence in Malta’s airspace and on land of British fighter planes is alarming especially in the context of the foreign minister’s contention that it is acceptable for Malta to take part in NATO meetings.

No public statement has explained why the British planes needed to enter the Maltese airspace and land and stay on the ground for days.

A flight of six British Royal Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon fighter aircraft stopped over in Malta earlier this month, accompanied by two Airbus KC2 inflight refuelling tankers.

The NGO also asked whether talks have been held between US or UK officials and Maltese ministers Robert Abela, Ian Borg or Byron Camilleri.

The NGO added that the shroud of secrecy is leading many to fear that Malta’s neutrality is being compromised.

“The safety, stability, progress and peace that we have experienced is under threat,” the group said.

The statement appealed to the President, the Prime Minister, and the Opposition Leader to guarantee Malta’s neutrality, deny access to foreign forces, prevent the passage of foreign forces, and strike off the Malta registry of ships engaged in hostilities.

The joint statement ends by demanding that Israel cease fire and desist from aggressive actions such as occupations.