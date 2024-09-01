New ‘independent’ newspaper funded by Gozo minister

Gozo Today, a new ‘independent’ newspaper published by Saviour Balzan’s media house, which also publishes Malta Today, is being financed by the Gozo ministry, according to a contract obtained by The Shift through a Freedom of Information request.

In a complete departure from journalistic ethics, particularly when it comes to independent media, a contract drawn up between Balzan and the Gozo ministry shows that the private media house subjected itself to the authorisation and approval of the government before the publication of every newspaper’s edition.

According to the contract signed by Saviour Balzan and the Gozo ministry’s permanent secretary, “the beneficiary (Balzan) has to provide a copy of the newspaper before its publication for ministerial approval”.

The contract specifies that the government will pay Balzan €7,800, excluding VAT, for 12 editions of Gozo Today, which consist of just three sheets of newsprint forming 12 pages of content.

Balzan retained the right to sell the newspaper commercially at €1 a copy at newsagents, on Gozo Channel vessels and fast-ferry catamarans, and to provide the Gozo ministry with 250 copies per week, free of change. Newsagents told The Shift the newspaper was not selling.

The government also obliged Balzan to ensure that the Gozo ministry was present in the content of his ‘independent’ newspaper through a logo and weekly commentaries.

Balzan’s Gozo Today is his latest business venture aimed at milking State coffers. The contract specifies that Gozo Today will only be published during the three summer months, at the peak of the summer season.

During the last decade, Saviour Balzan has made a name for himself, siphoning public funds through government deals for his ‘journalism’.

His leading newspaper, Malta Today, survives mainly on government advertising and sponsored content. Despite his abysmal ratings, the State broadcaster continues to give him prime-time programmes, receiving tens of thousands per week, while other discussion programmes commanding larger audiences were axed.

Balzan also provides public relations consultancy for various ministries and government agencies through his companies.