Criticism of Abela’s appointment of ex-Labour CEO as ambassador

Civil society group Repubblika has strongly criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for appointing former Labour Party CEO Randolph De Battista as Malta’s ambassador to Geneva, accusing him of putting party loyalty ahead of merit and national interest.

The group argues that De Battista’s appointment, especially following his co-option to parliament despite not contesting the 2022 general elections, shows that political loyalty outweighs competence in Malta. Repubblika’s frustration centres on what they see as a disregard for meritocracy, a principle that appointments should be based on ability, not political connections.

In an open letter, Repubblika accused Abela of treating Malta’s institutions as the Labour Party’s personal assets.

“You have turned the country, its institutions, and public offices into your personal property, distributing them as you please to avoid causing trouble for each other,” the letter states.

“What you are telling our children is that there is no need to strive and develop their skills. The important thing is to be at the centre of the clique.”

The Nationalist Party echoed Repubblika’s concerns, calling De Battista’s appointment a setback for qualified professionals in Malta’s diplomatic corps.

They warned that prioritising party loyalty over national interest could weaken Malta’s diplomatic effectiveness.

De Battista’s swift move from Labour CEO to ambassador, following other high-profile resignations, has fueled speculation that these appointments are more about managing internal party conflicts than ensuring good governance.

Repubblika, along with other organisations, believes Malta needs a political culture shift, one that genuinely values merit and places the national interest above party politics.

They argue that the current approach erodes public trust and harms Malta’s institutions.