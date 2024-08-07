Marsaskala residents demand action on illegal takeover of public space

Marsaskala residents are frustrated by local restaurants’ illegal occupation of public spaces, with the Marsaskala Residents Network (MRN) noting in a statement that the problem has increased this summer, leading to significant inconveniences and safety concerns.

The MRN said it has been highlighting the problem with several authorities, including the Planning Authority, Lands Authority, Malta Tourism Authority, Police, Commission for the Rights of Persons with Disability, and Transport Malta.

The residents’ complaints concern businesses either occupying public spaces unlawfully or breaching permit conditions.

The MRN said the establishments were causing problems such as blocked pavements and ramps, which limit the mobility of people with disabilities.

Despite repeated appeals, the MRN said it had not received responses from the authorities, which it accuses of ignoring the problem. The Planning Authority said enforcement actions would only follow after sanctioning decisions were made.

The disregard for residents’ rights and civic principles was unacceptable, the MRN added.

It urged Marsaskala residents to pressure local council members to uphold community rights and accessibility standards, saying residents should report any violations to the relevant authorities, providing the date, establishment name, street address, and photographic evidence.