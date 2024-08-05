Gozitan NGO criticises Tourism Minister’s inaction on Comino

Gozitan NGO Għawdix criticised Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo for failing to deliver on promises for Comino’s management, highlighting ongoing issues with plastic waste, sunbeds, and inadequate enforcement despite the island’s protected status.

Għawdix inspected Comino on 13 July and 3 August to assess whether the promised changes had been implemented. While they noted some improvements, persistent environmental and management issues remained. Their findings reveal inadequate efforts to address the island’s challenges.

The NGO shared its findings on social media, noting enforcement was inadequate, with no presence from Transport Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Visit Malta or the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) on 13 July from 8am to 10 am.

On 3 August, only one Visit Malta officer was present at around 10am. Għawdix deemed this insufficient, emphasising that the quantity-over-quality approach to tourism on Comino required better enforcement.

The NGO raised concerns about the use of the foreshore on a Natura 2000 site for sunbeds, which has destroyed local flora. Sunbeds were set up as early as 8am on both days of the NGO’s visit.

Għawdix pointed out that the ERA’s Natura 2000 Management Plan for Comino, published eight years ago, called for a tourism carrying capacity assessment, which remains unimplemented.

Despite Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo’s pledge that a comprehensive plan would be in place by summer 2024, plans have remained shelved.