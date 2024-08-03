Planning Minister’s driver gets his ODZ ‘garage and reservoir’ permit

The Planning Authority continues to ignore recommendations to refuse ODZ permits in Gozo as a new permit, described initially as a “non-starter” by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), was suddenly issued last week.

The controversial permit beneficiary is Ronnie Camilleri, a former soldier put on the government’s payroll while receiving an army pension. He is the driver of Planning Minister Clint Camilleri.

Ronnie’s architect, Alex Bigeni, is the husband of Minister Camilleri’s cousin and his former consultant. Bigeni managed to sway the Planning Authority’s initial recommendation for refusal despite the insistence of the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

The permit, which has been strongly objected to by NGOs and residents, concerns a plot of land in an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) in Triq il-Hida, Nadur. The land is situated on a ridge commanding views of Ramla Bay.

Last January, shortly after Prime Minister Robert Abela appointed Clint Camilleri Planning Minister, his driver applied for a permit to turn the land on Nadur’s promontory into a large, 200 sqm garage, complete with a reservoir. Such applications on ODZ land tend to turn into residences with a pool.

The Planning Directorate recommended the refusal of the permit.

ERA was bolder. It said the unbuilt area, which will be tiled/covered, with a small section to be turned into a garden, a reservoir and a long boundary wall, “puts into question the motives behind this development of a garage.”

Citizens also objected to the plans in submissions to the Planning Authority.

However, to the surprise of many, instead of throwing out the application, the Planning Commission postponed its decision three times, giving architect Bigeni and the minister’s driver time to change their proposal to make it ‘acceptable’.

Last week, following many exchanges with the developer, Planning Commission Chair Martin Camilleri – appointed by the minister – gave the green light to the proposal, allowing Camilleri to build his garage.

The latest excuse for the ODZ permit was that the minister’s driver would be building a smaller version of his proposed development.

The postponement of decisions and eventual issuing of ODZ permits in Gozo by Martin Camilleri’s ODZ Planning Commission has become the order of the day during the past months, particularly since Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri took over the Planning Authority.

Upon his appointment, Minister Camilleri turned the Planning Authority into another Gozitan agency, placing his close advisor, Godwin Agius, on the executive council – the most important body directing planning permits.

Minister Camilleri also installed his canvassers on the main Planning Board.