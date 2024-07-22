Birzebbuga community objects to model aircraft site in protected zone

The proposed establishment of a model aircraft flying site in Wied Żnuber, Ħal Far, near Birżebbuġa, has met strong opposition from the local community, with over 1,000 objections.

The Birżebbuġa Local Council, supported by the Birżebbuġa History and Culture Association, is pushing for objections to the application filed at the Planning Authority.

The proposal involves amending the Ħal Far Local Plan to reclassify a 39,800 square metre area from industrial use to a “conserved area”. Of this, 17,000 square metres would be designated for “low impact sports,” specifically for a model aircraft flying site.

Several non-governmental organisations have raised concerns. The site, currently natural and undisturbed, is adjacent to a Natura 2000 area, which is protected by EU regulations for its ecological importance.

It supports various protected species, including the national plant Widnet il-Baħar. The nearby cliff is a vital nesting site for seabirds and migratory birds, sensitive to noise and light disturbances. The area also has significant archaeological value, featuring a prehistoric dolmen and remnants of a military shelter.

Mayor Scott Camilleri, representing the Birżebbuġa Local Council, reiterated the council’s opposition to the project, advocating for the preservation of the natural site and the creation of a buffer zone between the industrial and Natura 2000 areas.

On 21 July, the local council, in collaboration with the Birżebbuġa History and Culture Society, will collect signatures against the proposed development during an event.

The Birżebbuġa History and Culture Association has been addressing this issue for two and a half years. They argue that Malta cannot afford to lose more natural land and advocate for the area to be designated as an Outside Development Zone (ODZ) to ensure its conservation and restoration. They propose finding a more suitable location for model aircraft enthusiasts.

Recently, Movement Graffitti shared a Facebook video on model aircraft’s noise. They criticised the government’s characterisation of model aircraft flying as a “low impact sport” and urged viewers to listen to the video and evaluate the potential impact.

The organisation emphasised that the proposed site would affect the tranquillity of the valley and endanger sensitive bird species, urging objections by 24 July to email halfar.review@pa.org.mt.

The consultation period closes on Wednesday. Individuals can also submit objections by visiting the Birżebbuġa Local Council office or using the online link: govcms,gov.mt.