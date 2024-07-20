Malta’s mounting waste crisis sparks public outcry

Malta is experiencing a mounting waste crisis, especially during the peak tourist season, leading to public dissatisfaction, especially in important tourist areas.

As a result, the government has been criticised for its lack of action on waste management, with many saying the recent collection system introduced as ineffective and leading to rodent problems.

Recent accounts and social media posts have emphasised widespread frustration due to accumulated uncollected waste in crucial areas like St. Julian’s, St. Paul’s Bay, Qawra, Sliema, and Valletta.

The prevailing problems are unpleasant smells, visible garbage bags, and rodents and cockroaches.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness Glenn Bedingfield blamed the public in a parliamentary sitting earlier this month. He said workers tasked with cleansing and maintenance collect 45 tons of illegal waste daily.

He said a significant amount of waste was being disposed of irresponsibly on non-collection days, stating that it was equivalent to the volume of two large double-decker buses.

He attributed this problem to the lack of compliance from the public and urged citizens to take greater responsibility for waste disposal.

This statement diverts attention from the government’s own failings in effectively managing the waste crisis when it is evident that the system is not addressing the public’s needs.

Speaking to The Shift News, The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said it conducted daily inspections around the Maltese Islands to ensure compliance with the mandatory waste separation legislation.

The same authority said it conducted evening inspections and inspections targeting known hotspots to maximise compliance.

Other authorities, such as Wasteserv and the Cleansing and Maintenance Division, also conduct inspections. Yet the problem remains.

Reacting to the issue, Sandra Gauci, an ADPD councillor representing St. Paul’s Bay, shared a video on her YouTube channel discussing the situation.

She outlined various potential remedies and stressed the pressing need to educate the public about proper waste management. She expressed her disapproval of the current condition of public areas, likening them to landfills, and emphasised that everyone must play a part in resolving this issue.

The garbage problem persists, as the streets remain littered with visible trash well into the afternoon, suggesting flaws in the collection schedule. This not only impacts the visual attractiveness of the neighbourhoods but also presents health hazards, adding to Malta’s challenge as a sought-after tourist destination.